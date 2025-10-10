EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton V Queen Camilla — Radar Lifts Lid on New and 'Fiercest Ever' Royal Feud
Oct. 10 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are said to be locked in their most serious rift yet, with senior aides telling RadarOnline.com the atmosphere between the two women is "icy" and "impossible to ignore."
The tension stems from a growing power struggle inside the royal family, as the Princess of Wales, 43, returns to public life after her cancer treatment – and Queen Camilla, 78, grows wary of being eclipsed by her comeback.
Power Struggle At The Heart Of The Monarchy
Palace insiders say their relationship has deteriorated sharply in recent months, with both women vying for influence at the heart of King Charles' reign.
A senior royal source said: "What's happening now feels like the fiercest clash we've seen between two senior royal women in years.
"Camilla feels sidelined, while Kate's growing confidence and visibility are unsettling her.
"Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly."
Behind The Scenes Friction
During Kate's absence last year, Camilla took on additional duties, covering engagements for both her stepdaughter-in-law and the King, 76, who was also undergoing cancer treatment. But with Kate now back in the spotlight, courtiers say friction has emerged over how royal responsibilities are divided – and over who is being seen as the monarchy’s leading female figure.
One insider said: "Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed.
"Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' – it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."
The strain reportedly became more apparent over the summer, when both women were said to have pushed for a larger role in royal engagements while the King continued his recovery.
A palace source said: "It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. "You can feel the competition.”
Divided Royal Camps
Those close to William, 43, insist his wife has no intention of causing division but is simply stepping up as the next Queen Consort. "Kate's focused on her duties and her health," said a royal source.
"She's not interested in rivalries, but she won't be diminished either. She knows the public looks to her, and she takes that role seriously."
Royal observers note the new divide reflects a broader generational shift within the family.
"It feels like the royal household is splitting into two distinct camps – Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla, and Kensington Palace with William and Kate," said one well-placed figure.
"Those around the King are fiercely loyal, but he's fully aware that his son's moment is approaching. The real issue is how easily that handover will unfold."
Two Queens In Waiting
Tensions have reportedly grown as William and Kate prepare to move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom residence within the Windsor estate that insiders have dubbed 'Wales HQ.'
The move is said to signal a more assertive phase in their royal work.
A source close to the couple said: "William and Kate believe the moment has come to step forward. They've been cautious for a long time, but now they're subtly growing their team and increasing their responsibilities. William understands the delicate situation with his father and Camilla, but he also knows he can't hold back indefinitely."
For now, courtiers are said to be managing the growing tension behind the scenes.
As one palace aide put it: "It genuinely feels like there are two queens in waiting – one already established and the other getting ready to take her place.
"Everything appears cordial in public, but behind the scenes, the atmosphere is noticeably tense."