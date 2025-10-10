EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton V Queen Camilla — Radar Lifts Lid on New and 'Fiercest Ever' Royal Feud

The tension stems from a growing power struggle inside the royal family, as the Princess of Wales, 43, returns to public life after her cancer treatment – and Queen Camilla, 78, grows wary of being eclipsed by her comeback.

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are said to be locked in their most serious rift yet, with senior aides telling RadarOnline.com the atmosphere between the two women is "icy" and "impossible to ignore."

"Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly."

A senior royal source said: "What's happening now feels like the fiercest clash we've seen between two senior royal women in years.

Palace insiders say their relationship has deteriorated sharply in recent months, with both women vying for influence at the heart of King Charles ' reign.

During Kate's absence last year, Camilla took on additional duties, covering engagements for both her stepdaughter-in-law and the King, 76, who was also undergoing cancer treatment. But with Kate now back in the spotlight, courtiers say friction has emerged over how royal responsibilities are divided – and over who is being seen as the monarchy’s leading female figure.

One insider said: "Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed.

"Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' – it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."

The strain reportedly became more apparent over the summer, when both women were said to have pushed for a larger role in royal engagements while the King continued his recovery.

A palace source said: "It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. "You can feel the competition.”