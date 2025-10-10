Radar Told You First: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are 'Fully Living Together' and 'Preparing for the Future'... After We Revealed Couple's 'Baby Plans'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are officially "fully living together" and have started planning for their future together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Well-placed sources said Pitt, 61, and de Ramon are "going really strong" and are enjoying the next chapter in their relationship, spending time together in their new $18million Hollywood Hills home.
Pitt and de Ramon 'Just Relax' at Home Together
The Oscar winner and jewelry designer have been romantically linked since 2022, though they made their public debut as a couple last year.
A source close to the pair said of their new living arrangement: "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together.
"They are really making their home into a home."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders told us in late September about Pitt and de Ramon taking the next step in their relationship – and how they were preparing their home for a nursery.
de Ramon's 'Nesting' Phase
Our source said de Ramon has been busy designing a nursery and "nesting" as the couple settled into the sprawling Hollywood mansion.
While de Ramon was said to be "nesting," the insider clarified the 32-year-old was not pregnant, and claimed: "They are trying for a baby and hoping for some good news by Christmas."
They also claimed looking forward to a baby has been helpful for Pitt, who's still grieving the loss of his mother, Jane, who died at age 84 in August.
The source said: "He's still sad over losing his mom, Jane, but nesting with Ines is his one true joy."
'Happier Than Ever'
Separate sources also said Pitt and de Ramon are "happier than ever" since moving in together.
An insider said of the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star, "He's so happy and in love" as the couple continues to map out their plans.
Whispers a smitten Pitt would propose to de Ramon have swirled for some time now, but ramped up after Jane's death.
Sources said the jewelry designer stepped up and became Pitt's "rock" as he grieved, offering him "steady support throughout everything."
Another tipster shared: "He relies on her more than he has on anyone in a long time. Those around him are convinced this is the real deal – she's the woman he'll marry as a result of her support throughout his ongoing grieving process.
"She reached out to his family immediately with her condolences and has been in regular touch ever since. Her kindness and the bond she's built with them have cemented her place. Brad now views her as more than a partner – she's become family."
An industry pal claimed: "Ines is there for Brad in all the ways that count. She's by his side at family events, stands with him at premieres, and now she's guiding him through the toughest loss of his life.
"Those close to him believe that Jane's passing has made him realize he doesn't want to delay anymore – he sees his future with Ines."