Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Lopez's Latest Dumping is Her Most Devastating Ever

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has suffered yet another failure.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is reeling after being dropped by her record label BMG – a professional setback insiders tell RadarOnline.com has left the 56-year-old singer and actress "vulnerable" and "emotionally exhausted."

Coming just months after the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck, the latest blow has reportedly pushed the superstar to what friends describe as one of the lowest points of her career.

Lopez Dropped By Record Label Amid Failures

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez is on a run of bad luck the last couple of months.

Lopez's album This Is Me…Now was meant to mark a major comeback when it dropped earlier this year. Instead, it struggled to make a mark on the charts, peaking at number 55 in the UK and 38 on the Billboard 200, despite heavy promotion and a companion film.

The underperformance led to BMG quietly ending its partnership with the singer, following reports her canceled This Is Me…Live tour had faced disappointing ticket sales and creative tension behind the scenes.

A friend close to Lopez claimed: "She's dealing with a lot of pressure and feels really fragile underneath it all. Losing her record deal has shaken her confidence badly. She's still trying to figure out how everything fell apart so quickly.

"On the surface, she's smiling, but inside she feels like nothing in her life is secure right now."

Lopez Struggling To Sell Tickets For Vegas Show

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The 56-year-old was dropped by her record label BMG after a string of flops.

The move leaves Lopez an independent artist for the first time in her 25-year recording career. Her team has since struggled to sell tickets for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, set to begin in December.

While the run was meant to mark Lopez's triumphant return to the stage after last year's canceled tour, insiders say sales have been sluggish – particularly when compared to Dolly Parton's sold-out engagement at the same venue just weeks earlier.

The source claimed: "She's putting everything she has into getting ready for Vegas, but the ticket sales just aren't where she hoped they'd be, and it's really getting to her. She keeps comparing herself to Dolly, even though she'd never say that out loud."

Lopez's confidence reportedly recently took another hit after she was turned away from a Chanel boutique in Istanbul when staff failed to recognize her.

A friend said: "That incident really hurt her. She's so focused on maintaining her image, and things like that make her question how people see her – it shakes her confidence."

Lopez's Failed Marriage Impact

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez' album and tour failed to reel in any interest.

The timing could hardly be worse. Lopez and Affleck should have recently toasted their third wedding anniversary, but the couple, who rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021, finalized their divorce in March after two turbulent years of marriage.

An insider claimed: "Jennifer puts on a brave front, but she's nowhere near over Ben. She turns on the charm for the cameras, but behind closed doors, she's devastated. She can't wrap her head around how everything collapsed so suddenly – one moment he was saying everything she'd ever wanted to hear, and the next he'd walked away."

In recent months, Lopez has leaned heavily into provocative stage performances – including a show in Poland where a wardrobe malfunction revealed her gold hot pants, and another in Tenerife where she simulated sex acts with a dancer.

Fans have accused her of "attention-seeking," but sources insist the behavior reflects emotional turmoil.

Photo of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Lopez is said to be 'devasted' following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

An insider claimed: "She's deeply shaken by the way things ended with Ben and doesn't trust her own judgment anymore. She still calls him the love of her life, even after everything that happened.

"More than anything, she's desperate for a comeback – she's hoping the Vegas run will be her turning point because she's at one of her lowest moments."

