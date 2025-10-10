EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Lopez's Latest Dumping is Her Most Devastating Ever

The move leaves Lopez an independent artist for the first time in her 25-year recording career. Her team has since struggled to sell tickets for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, set to begin in December.

While the run was meant to mark Lopez's triumphant return to the stage after last year's canceled tour, insiders say sales have been sluggish – particularly when compared to Dolly Parton's sold-out engagement at the same venue just weeks earlier.

The source claimed: "She's putting everything she has into getting ready for Vegas, but the ticket sales just aren't where she hoped they'd be, and it's really getting to her. She keeps comparing herself to Dolly, even though she'd never say that out loud."

Lopez's confidence reportedly recently took another hit after she was turned away from a Chanel boutique in Istanbul when staff failed to recognize her.

A friend said: "That incident really hurt her. She's so focused on maintaining her image, and things like that make her question how people see her – it shakes her confidence."