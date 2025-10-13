Trump Declares 'I Won't Get Into Heaven' in Bizarre Rant... as Rumors the Afterlife 'Obsessed' Prez Is Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up

While flying to Egypt aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 12, to announce a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, Trump was met with a curious question from Fox News' Peter Doocy.

"You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?" Doocy, 38, asked in front of a group of reporters about bringing peace to the Middle East.

"You know, I'm being a little cute – I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven," Trump snarked.