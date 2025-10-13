Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Declares 'I Won't Get Into Heaven' in Bizarre Rant... as Rumors the Afterlife 'Obsessed' Prez Is Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may not be bound to see the pearly gates.

Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump once again brought up his desire to get into heaven, going on a bizarre rant that he doubts he will make it there in the afterlife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 79, worried that he might not be "heaven-bound" despite ending many conflicts around the world, which greatly disappointed him amid a seeming obsession with the afterlife.

'Being a Little Cute'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Fox News

Trump joked that there's nothing that can help get him into heaven at this point.

While flying to Egypt aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 12, to announce a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, Trump was met with a curious question from Fox News' Peter Doocy.

"You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?" Doocy, 38, asked in front of a group of reporters about bringing peace to the Middle East.

"You know, I'm being a little cute – I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven," Trump snarked.

Improved the Lives of Others

The Commander-in-Chief then went on a wild monologue about the afterlife.

"I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One," he mused.

"I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life better for a lot of people," the politician claimed about how he's brokered so many peace deals in international conflicts.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump mentioned getting into heaven if he can end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump first brought up wanting to get into heaven through his work in brokering peace during an August 19 interview on Fox & Friends.

The president spoke about his tremendous desire to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, boasting, "If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty — I want to try to get to heaven if possible."

"I'm hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole," he jokingly added. "But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

Spooked by Assassination Attempt

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president brought up getting into heaven during a fundraising effort.

Five days later, Trump used the afterlife as part of a 24-hour fundraising blitz.

He sent out emails with the subject line, "I want to try and get to Heaven," requesting $15 donations from supporters on August 23.

"Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!" the email read, referencing the assassination attempt on Trump at a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Penn.

"But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," the message continued. "I certainly wasn't supposed to survive an assassin's bullet, but by the grace of the almighty God, I did. SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can't do it alone."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year has been accused of having dementia.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet after turning his head at the last minute, narrowly escaping certain death. A supporter in the crowd was killed, and two others were injured when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the then-presidential candidate. A Secret Service counter-sniper team then neutralized Crooks.

During a question about his presidential prayer initiative on October 6, Trump told reporters, "You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you're good, so you go to that next step, right?"

"That’s very important to me. I think it’s really very important," he added about his seeming obsession with the afterlife.

