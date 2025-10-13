EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives' Divorce Bombshell? — The Fate of Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's Marriage Revealed... After 'RHOM' Star's Alleged Trysts With Costar, Nigerian Mortician and Cop Exposed
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
After the second bombshell episode of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 reunion, a report surfaced Martina Navratilova is considering filing for divorce from Julia Lemigova.
RadarOnline.com exclusively spoke to an insider who dished on what's going on regarding their marriage.
What Did Julia Lemigova Out on the Reunion?
At the end of part one of the RHOM reunion, Lemigova explained why her formerly close friendship with Adriana de Moura had fallen apart.
"I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity, hopefully, why we are where we are,” she said. "In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.”
Once part two began, de Moura denied the allegation, stating, "I don’t even know what her private parts look like. Did I have this lesbian affair that she is accusing me of? No!"
What Allegations Did Adriana de Moura Make Regarding Julia Lemigova?
de Moura fired back with her own set of allegations regarding her former BFF.
"She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician,” de Moura claimed to reunion host Andy Cohen. "That’s when [Julia] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little bi---. And then she had another lover, a cop."
At that point, Cohen suggested taking a break in the reunion.
"Until this promiscuous girl goes around and tries to make me the bad guy because she's a serial cheater!" de Moura yelled.
Lemigova fired back, insisting she did not say her former friend was bad.
What Did Julia Lemigova Say Regarding Adriana de Moura's Claims?
During their "break" from taping, Lemigova denied de Moura's claims and said that when she slept with de Moura, it was a "one-night stand."
"I feel horrible, but I was not me for four years," she said, trying to explain why she revealed sleeping with de Moura. “I couldn’t speak the truth. I never betrayed Adriana with my friendship with Alexia [Nepola]. I tried so much. We slept together once, and then we fooled around in the Versace Mansion at [Alexia’s] bachelorette. … I didn’t say it to spread gossip. It had to be known. I never betrayed Adriana. I still love her.”
Lemigova also insisted Navratilova was aware of what happened, and she cried when she told her. She also insisted their marriage was not in a good place when the alleged incident occurred.
So, where do things stand with Navratilova and Lemigova now?
Are Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova Getting a Divorce?
Over the weekend, a report surfaced stating that Navratilova was "allegedly in contact with divorce lawyers after Julia Lemigova's infidelity was made public."
"The marriage is close to game, set, match for Martina," a source claimed. "She's had enough of their marriage being a spectacle for the public and is devastated about the couple's issues being on full display on national television. Julia is begging her to stay because of the boys they recently adopted. Martina is on the fence about what to do now [that] they have the boys, but is close to ending it all."
An insider exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com to refute the intel.
"This is not true," our source explicitly stated. "Martina and Julia are not getting divorced."
The final part of The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 7 reunion will air on October 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.