EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives' Divorce Bombshell? — The Fate of Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's Marriage Revealed... After 'RHOM' Star's Alleged Trysts With Costar, Nigerian Mortician and Cop Exposed

de Moura fired back with her own set of allegations regarding her former BFF.

"She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician,” de Moura claimed to reunion host Andy Cohen. "That’s when [Julia] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little bi---. And then she had another lover, a cop."

At that point, Cohen suggested taking a break in the reunion.

"Until this promiscuous girl goes around and tries to make me the bad guy because she's a serial cheater!" de Moura yelled.

Lemigova fired back, insisting she did not say her former friend was bad.