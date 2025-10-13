Barack Obama Admits Wife Michelle Didn't Sign Up For Public Criticism After Former First Lady Confessed to Not Wanting Her Husband to Run For Office

Obama continued: "So we went on a lot of trips and hung out, you know, had nice dinners and slept in.

"And then, I think, you know, what this is an opportunity for you, it was an opportunity for me, was figuring out all right, 'What's my next highest and best use? What's a new purpose that scratches that itch?' And it may not come to you right away."

Towards the end of the episode, the politician made a point to note Michelle would correct him when it came to "signing up" for the public criticism their family endured as a result of his political career.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was discussing the importance of calling out anti-democratic policies and bad-faith actors online who were driving political division across the country.