Barack Obama Admits Wife Michelle Didn't Sign Up For Public Criticism After Former First Lady Confessed to Not Wanting Her Husband to Run For Office
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Former President Barack Obama has opened up about his two terms in the White House and confessed his wife, Michelle, did not "sign up" for the intense public criticism she received while serving as first lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Obama reflected on his time as Commander-in-Chief while appearing on the final episode of comedian Marc Maron's WTF podcast.
Obama Barack Admits He Had 'a Big Deficit' With Michelle After Presidency
Maron traveled to Washington, D.C. to sit down with the former president, who shared his thoughts on social media, growing division across the country, and how much has changed in the political arena since he sat in the Oval Office.
After Obama asked Maron how he was feeling about ending his show and transitioning away from the podcast host chapter of his career, the 64-year-old shared how he managed his mental health and marriage upon leaving office.
Obama said: "My theory was... uh, somebody gave me advice, right before I was leaving office, and it was don't rush into what the next thing is. Take a beat."
With a chuckle, Obama noted he also had "a big deficit with my wife that I kind of had to work my way out of."
Obama continued: "So we went on a lot of trips and hung out, you know, had nice dinners and slept in.
"And then, I think, you know, what this is an opportunity for you, it was an opportunity for me, was figuring out all right, 'What's my next highest and best use? What's a new purpose that scratches that itch?' And it may not come to you right away."
Towards the end of the episode, the politician made a point to note Michelle would correct him when it came to "signing up" for the public criticism their family endured as a result of his political career.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner was discussing the importance of calling out anti-democratic policies and bad-faith actors online who were driving political division across the country.
Obama Admits Michelle 'Didn't Sign Up' for Criticism
He told Maron: "Michelle and I talk about the fact that a lot of our friends, we used to call them civilians, cause if they got criticized on the comment page about something, they'd be freaked out."
Obama laughed as he continued: "We're like... You know what, I mean... we've had so much incoming over the course of 10 years, now we chose it – or at least I chose it, as Michelle will point out, and she was subjected to it – that you do get a tougher skin.
"But I do understand how it's hard when suddenly your email or your phone is filled up with hostile, nasty, trolling garbage."
Candace Owens Accused of 'Profiting' off Charlie Kirk's Death Amid New 'Calculated' Conspiracy Theory About His Assassination Involving Egyptian Plane
Obama's comments come after Michelle previously admitted she did not want her husband to run for public office.
During the first episode of her IMO podcast, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, Michelle credited her sibling with helping her "get through" her husband's presidency.
She said: "Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know..."
Michelle confessed Craig "talked me into supporting his run" when she was initially against the idea, adding: "He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way."