Princesses' Beatrice and Eugenie are 'Just as Entitled' as their Parents' Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and have 'Become Friends with Shady People'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Young royals Beatrice and Eugenie are "just as entitled" as their parents with "shady friends," despite their "modern princesses" persona.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders have spoken out about the pair who pride themselves on being "working, young, royal women" juggling being princesses and mothers.
'Shady Friends'
The sisters say they draw inspiration from the "strength inside" their mother Sarah Ferguson and are very protective of their disgraced father, Prince Andrew, despite the headache the Epstein scandal has caused them all.
But a royal insider has claimed that while Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have matured into "intelligent, polite women," their "rarified" upbringing taught them to be "just as entitled as their parents".
Andrew and Ferguson both believe their girls "deserve" the gilded life of a princess, with a leg up from them and without the burden of royal duties, a source claimed.
Privileged Lives
The Yorks have been willing to cart their children around the world on business trips and even introduce them to "shady" friends, if it secures the royal lifestyle they enjoyed growing up at Windsor's Royal Lodge.
Andrew, in particular, has ensured his daughters have impeccable contacts in the Gulf states, especially among the super-rich of Saudi Arabia, where both Beatrice and Eugenie have popped up in recent years.
The source claimed: "They were never going to be working royals but have benefited from their family connection.
"Andrew introduced them to many of his business contacts and foreign royals. They and Fergie have become friends with some shady people.
"Beatrice and Eugenie grew up in this rarefied world in which there was always someone to do everything for you."
Loyal To Their Parents
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Facing 'Big Squeezes' From King Charles As Monarch Is Pressured to Get Rid of Him 'Once And For All' After Yet Another Shameful Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
The insider continued: "That was illustrated when Beatrice had her BMW stolen in 2009 after leaving it unlocked with the car keys in the ignition.
"I think she was used to her police protection officer looking after such things.
"Whether you believe it was their decision (to not be working royals) or it was them and their father putting a brave face on things, he and they said they wanted careers instead of a life of ribbon-cutting. Andrew maintained it was their decision."
Andrew famously invited Jeffrey Epstein to Beatrice's 18th birthday party in 2006.
There was also the mystery of a $1million gift from a millionaire, which Andrew insisted was for his eldest daughter's wedding.
Beatrice and Eugenie have turned into great mothers as well as "intelligent, polite women."
But Andrew Lownie's bombshell biography of their father, called Entitled, gave extraordinary claims about their childhoods.
A sacked staff member revealed to Lownie what their life was like with their "wasteful" mother, whose divorce from the Duke was finalized in 1996.
"Every night she demands a whole side of beef, a leg of lamb, and a chicken, which are laid out on the dining room table like a medieval banquet. It's a feast that would make Henry VIII proud", the worker claims.
"But often there is just her and her girls, Bea and Eugenie, and most of it is wasted. There is no attempt to keep it to have cold the next day. It just sits there all night and the next day it's thrown away."