Princesses' Beatrice and Eugenie are 'Just as Entitled' as their Parents' Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and have 'Become Friends with Shady People'

The Yorks have been willing to cart their children around the world on business trips and even introduce them to "shady" friends, if it secures the royal lifestyle they enjoyed growing up at Windsor's Royal Lodge.

Andrew, in particular, has ensured his daughters have impeccable contacts in the Gulf states, especially among the super-rich of Saudi Arabia, where both Beatrice and Eugenie have popped up in recent years.

The source claimed: "They were never going to be working royals but have benefited from their family connection.

"Andrew introduced them to many of his business contacts and foreign royals. They and Fergie have become friends with some shady people.

"Beatrice and Eugenie grew up in this rarefied world in which there was always someone to do everything for you."