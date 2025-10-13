EXCLUSIVE: Michael J. Fox Death Plans Revealed As Parkinson's Addled 64-Year-Old Admits He Can No Longer Even Walk
Oct. 13 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Michael J. Fox is heartbreakingly wishing to die quietly in his sleep rather than suffer a dramatic end brought on by Parkinson's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Back to the Future star, 64, who has lived with the degenerative neurological condition for more than three decades, says he is at peace with the idea of death and hopes for a "simple, calm exit."
'I'd Like To Not Wake Up One Day'
The actor, who was diagnosed at 29, spoke candidly about his condition in a new interview, admitting he can no longer walk safely without fear of falling. "There’s no timeline with Parkinson's disease, there's no series of stages that you go through – not in the same way that you would, say, with prostate cancer," he explained.
"It's much more mysterious and enigmatic," Fox continued. "There are not many people who have had Parkinson's for 35 years. I'd like to just not wake up one day. That'd be really cool. I don't want it to be dramatic. I don't want to trip over furniture, smash my head."
He went on to add with characteristic humor: "That's another thing too, about dying. I just haven't had time."
Those close to Fox say he has been increasingly reflective in recent months, focusing on peace and privacy rather than fear.
A longtime friend said: "Michael doesn't want drama or medical heroics at the end. He's lived his life in the spotlight and wants his death to be the opposite – quiet, natural, and on his own terms. He's accepted what's coming with incredible grace."
Fox's Brutal Injuries Exposed
Fox's decades-long battle with Parkinson's has been marked by repeated injuries and surgeries caused by falls.
He said: "It's absolutely incredible the stuff I broke. In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand, and I almost lost my finger… It's terrible. I had all these little bones broken, and it got infected, and they had to cut the bones out because the bones got infected.
"I broke my other shoulder, had it replaced. I broke my cheekbone. I take it easy now. I don't walk that much anymore.
"I can walk, but it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous. So I just roll that into my life, you know – no pun intended."
A close family source claimed Fox is now practically wheelchair-bound and "paralyzed."
'I Have A Lot Left to Do'
But his sense of humor remains unshaken.
"Even on his toughest days, he's cracking jokes," a source said. "He talks about wanting to 'just drift off to sleep one night and not wake up,' but he's not morbid about it.
"He's realistic, calm, and wants peace when the time comes."
Despite the physical toll of his illness, Fox recently came out of semi-retirement to appear in the upcoming series of Apple TV+'s Shrinking – an experience he described as rejuvenating.
"I see other people’s work, and it makes me think that I might be able to find something that's for me as an actor and as a writer," he said. "And as a parent, husband, and friend, I have a lot left to do."
Still, he acknowledged each day brings new challenges.
"I wake up and get the message of what the day is gonna be like, and I try to adjust to it," he said. "I keep getting new challenges physically, and I get through it. I roll around in a wheelchair a lot, and it took some getting used to. "You take the good, and you seize it."
Fox said acting again gave him a renewed sense of purpose.
"It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn't have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything. I just do it," he said. "It was really good, because for the moments when I say, 'I'm not going to be able to do this,' then I say, 'Well, I'll just deal with how I can't do it in the scene.'
"And you get through it."