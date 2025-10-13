EXCLUSIVE: Michael J. Fox Death Plans Revealed As Parkinson's Addled 64-Year-Old Admits He Can No Longer Even Walk

The actor, who was diagnosed at 29, spoke candidly about his condition in a new interview, admitting he can no longer walk safely without fear of falling. "There’s no timeline with Parkinson's disease, there's no series of stages that you go through – not in the same way that you would, say, with prostate cancer," he explained.

"It's much more mysterious and enigmatic," Fox continued. "There are not many people who have had Parkinson's for 35 years. I'd like to just not wake up one day. That'd be really cool. I don't want it to be dramatic. I don't want to trip over furniture, smash my head."

He went on to add with characteristic humor: "That's another thing too, about dying. I just haven't had time."

Those close to Fox say he has been increasingly reflective in recent months, focusing on peace and privacy rather than fear.

A longtime friend said: "Michael doesn't want drama or medical heroics at the end. He's lived his life in the spotlight and wants his death to be the opposite – quiet, natural, and on his own terms. He's accepted what's coming with incredible grace."