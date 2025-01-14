PICTURED: Parkinson's-Stricken Michael J. Fox Reunites With 'Back to the Future' Cast — And William Shatner — As He Leads Drive to Find Cure for Disease

The actor, who has battled Parkinson's for decades, participated in a Q&A alongside fellow Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson, and was even spotted taking photos alongside with costar Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the popular science fiction film and all of its sequels.

Other actors from the franchise were also on hand including Tom Wilson, who played bully Biff Tannen, Jeffrey Weissman, Claudia Wells, James Tolkan, and more.

Fox and Tolkan even took some time to recreate a notable scene from the franchise involving Tolkan waging his finger and scolding Fox's character.

Star Trek alum Shatner also posed with Fox for a snap.