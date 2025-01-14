PICTURED: Parkinson's-Stricken Michael J. Fox Reunites With 'Back to the Future' Cast — And William Shatner — As He Leads Drive to Find Cure for Disease
Michael J. Fox has reunited with his Back to the Future cast – and even posed with iconic actor William Shatner – during a FAN EXPO in New Orleans.
The 63-year-old has had a busy month as he was also just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who has battled Parkinson's for decades, participated in a Q&A alongside fellow Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson, and was even spotted taking photos alongside with costar Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the popular science fiction film and all of its sequels.
Other actors from the franchise were also on hand including Tom Wilson, who played bully Biff Tannen, Jeffrey Weissman, Claudia Wells, James Tolkan, and more.
Fox and Tolkan even took some time to recreate a notable scene from the franchise involving Tolkan waging his finger and scolding Fox's character.
Star Trek alum Shatner also posed with Fox for a snap.
Fox's appearance at the expo comes just a week after he was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The Family Ties alum said at the time: "Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is humbling, an honor I could never have anticipated. I’m grateful for this recognition, which I share with the patients, families and researchers who have brought us closer than ever to ending Parkinson’s disease once and for all.”
President Joe Biden recognized the Hollywood star "one of the most beloved actors of our time with remarkable wit and charm.”
Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 honorees including leaders in other categories including entertainment, civil rights, science, sports, fashion, and philanthropy.
A White House press release read: "These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."
Fox founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, and it has become the world's largest non-profit funder of Parkinson's research.
In November, Fox attended his foundation's annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala, where he was joined by his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their four children — son Sam, 35, 29-year-old twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, and daughter Esmé, 23.
During the special charity event, the star admitted to using his "dark sense of humor" to cope with the brutal disease, and explained maintaining his "darker side" of humor is "hard," before he added: “I gotta keep it intact.”
Fox also credited his dark humor with helping during the challenging times he's faced over the last few decades and admitted he appreciated how it can help "bypass taboos and break down barriers" during difficult moments.
Fox added at the time: "Let’s embrace that and make a difference."
The performer was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 when he was just 30 years old. While filming Doc Hollywood, Fox developed a tremor in his pinky finger and after seeing a neurologist, he discovered that he had young-onset Parkinson’s disease.