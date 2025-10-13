Parkinson's-Stricken Michael J. Fox Reveals He No Longer Walks due to 'Breaking So Many Bones' Amid his Battle with Condition

And according to Fox, now 64, he is now at a stage where he’s fearful of moving in case he falls.

He said his vulnerability to breaking bones began during the peak of his acting career, where he was seen on screen doing everything from somersaulting over people to sliding across car bonnets.

"And that's (the point) where I break stuff, it's absolutely incredible the stuff I broke.

"In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand and I almost lost my finger," he recalled.

Fox went on to say: "I take it easy now, I don't walk that much any more. I can walk but it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous."