EXCLUSIVE: 'How We Keep Our Marriage Strong' — Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Reveal Relationship Secrets After Actor's Parkinson's-Fueled Booze Battle Meltdowns

Michael J. Fox
'How We Keep Our Marriage Strong' — Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Reveal Relationship Secrets After Actor's Parkinson's-Fueled Booze Battle Meltdowns

Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have revealed how they keep their marriage strong.

June 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

In the often tumultuous world of Hollywood, where relationships frequently falter under the spotlight, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan stand as a testament to enduring love and unwavering commitment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Their marriage, spanning over 36 years, has weathered the storms of fame, health challenges and personal struggles, emerging stronger with each passing year.

Their story began in 1985 on the set of the beloved sitcom Family Ties, where Pollan portrayed Ellen Reed, the girlfriend of Fox's character, Alex P. Keaton. While their on-screen chemistry was palpable, it wasn’t until they reunited for the film Bright Lights, Big City in 1987 that their off-screen romance blossomed.

A year later, on July 16, 1988, they exchanged vows, embarking on a journey that would see them become one of Hollywood's most steadfast couples.

Strong Support

Source: MEGA

Pollan never blinked after Fox’s Parkinson’s diagnosis at 29.

Just three years into their marriage, Fox received a life-altering diagnosis: Parkinson’s disease.

Fox said after receiving the news, he broke it to his wife, and they held each other and cried together. Tracy told him: "You’re not any different than you were yesterday... nothing’s changed."

At the time, he was at the pinnacle of his career – doing movies like Back to the Future and Doc Hollywood – and the news was both shocking and daunting. Pollan’s reaction was one of immediate support.

"She didn’t blink," Fox recalled. "She was there in the front lines with me every single day."

Booze Crutch

Source: REALMIKEJFOX/INSTAGRAM

Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé were raised in an atmosphere of love and resilience.

The early years following his diagnosis were challenging.

Fox turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism, leading to periods of personal crisis.

At his lowest moments, Polland would find him collapsed on the floor, or passed out on the sofa. Sometimes she reached the end of her rope with her husband.

Fox said: "At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, 'I’m just gonna step out.' But she didn’t do that."

Instead, he said, his wife "made it clear she was with me for the duration."

Source: MEGA

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised more $1billion for Parkinson's research.

Throughout their journey, Fox, 64, and Pollan, who turns 65 on June 22, have prioritized their family, raising four children: Sam, 36, Aquinnah and Schuyler (twins), 30, Esmé, 23.

Their approach to parenting has been rooted in authenticity and open communication.

"We are there for each other when we need each other, and then we also give each other space when that’s needed," said Pollan.

Their children have grown into well-adjusted adults, each carving their own path while remaining close to their family roots.

Fox often speaks with pride about their accomplishments and the close-knit bond they share.

They also take his Parkinson’s limitations in stride, with their proud dad saying: "If I’m reaching for something, they’ll just do it and carry on.

"They’ve learned empathy, resilience and also sorting out what’s important from what’s not – things like vanity."

Secrets To Happiness

Source: MEGA

'She showers the people she loves with love,' Fox said of Pollan.

When asked about the key to their lasting relationship, both Fox and Pollan emphasize mutual respect, shared values, and a sense of humor.

"Tracy gives our family everything that we need," Fox said – adding: "Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her ... She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way she feels."

Pollan attributes their strong bond to their ability to truly hear one another’s concerns and to provide support during challenging times.

"I think we really listen to each other," she said.

"We are there for each other."

"He assumes I’m doing the best that I can."

Building A Foundation

Source: MEGA

In 2023, Pollan toasted 35 years of 'glorious adventures' with Mike.

Beyond their personal lives, Fox and Pollan have channeled their experiences into advocacy.

In 2000, they established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, now the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s drug development.

Their joint efforts have raised over $1billion, bringing hope to countless individuals affected by the disease.

"If you can find something to be grateful for then find something to look forward to and you can carry on," said Fox.

Source: REALMIKEJFOX/INSTAGRAM

Fox marked 35 years of 'laughter, living, listening, and loving' with Pollan in a moving social media post.

In July 2023, when the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, Fox took to Instagram to honor the occasion, writing: "35 years of laughter, living, listening, and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike."

Pollan responded with equal affection, sharing a photo from their travels and captioning it:

"35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more."

After living for decades with Parkinson’s and suffering through tumors, infections, broken bones in his hands, arms, shoulder and cheek, as well as various surgeries, Fox said: "I’m not going to be 80."

But no matter what difficulties lie in his future, he knows Pollan will always be at his side because of her unwavering commitment to their marriage vows.

"She said, ‘For better or for worse, in sickness and in health,’" said Fox.

"She was able to get me through it and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years."

