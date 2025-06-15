EXCLUSIVE: 'How We Keep Our Marriage Strong' — Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Reveal Relationship Secrets After Actor's Parkinson's-Fueled Booze Battle Meltdowns

In the often tumultuous world of Hollywood, where relationships frequently falter under the spotlight, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan stand as a testament to enduring love and unwavering commitment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Their marriage, spanning over 36 years, has weathered the storms of fame, health challenges and personal struggles, emerging stronger with each passing year.

Their story began in 1985 on the set of the beloved sitcom Family Ties, where Pollan portrayed Ellen Reed, the girlfriend of Fox's character, Alex P. Keaton. While their on-screen chemistry was palpable, it wasn’t until they reunited for the film Bright Lights, Big City in 1987 that their off-screen romance blossomed.

A year later, on July 16, 1988, they exchanged vows, embarking on a journey that would see them become one of Hollywood's most steadfast couples.