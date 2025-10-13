'It Was Hell!': Hollywood A-Lister with 'Nice Guy' Image Branded the 'Worst Guest' to Ever Appear on Chat Show by Its Legendary Host
Oct. 13 2025, Published 8:40 a.m. ET
A Hollywood A-lister has been branded the "worst guest" ever by a legendary chat show host.
RadarOnline.com can reveal veteran presenter Graham Norton, who regularly attracts top stars on his British show, identified Mark Wahlberg as his least favourite interviewee.
Worst Guest Ever
The Oscar-nominee, 54, appeared on his long-running show in 2013 to promote crime-thriller Broken City — and despite not seeming drunk on arrival to The Graham Norton Show, the host said "whatever was in his system" soon took hold and "it was hell".
He explained: "Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn't seem drunk.
"He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell."
Fell Asleep
Norton went on to say that whenever any of the guests, himself included, tried to tell a story, Wahlberg would interrupt.
Things appeared to be on the up when Michael Fassbender, a was on the sofa alongside the Daddy's Home star, managed to recite an anecdote without interruption.
Norton continued: "I thought, 'this one is going well – I wonder why' and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep, so yeah, we don't encourage that."
'He Didn't Seem Drunk'
In recent years, Wahlberg appears far more focussed when it comes to his career, which is why he's taken up his notorious 3am workouts to keep in shape, both mentally and physically.
Speaking last week, Wahlberg revealed in order to get up so early, he needs to be in bed by 7pm to achieve "eight hours sleep".
He said: "I learned the hard way over the years, which is why I try to show what I do every day, just so I can show people that it is about the work, it is about the discipline, and this is the only way that I could be successful, both personally and professionally."
Wahlberg regularly posts on social media about his early morning workouts.
"It's very authentic. I kind of just do it every day. It's the best way for me to start my day," he said, sharing his morning routine, which he said involves prayer and a cold plunge.
"I feel like after the workout, I can conquer the world, and then all the problems start hitting," Wahlberg joked. "I can dodge and leave them a little bit more."
Wahlberg said his hours don't shift much, even when traveling. "When I got to the East Coast, because I live on the West Coast, I started going to bed at 6.30 Boston time," he said.
The actor said his wake-up hours are so early he will often find his son playing video games when he rises, or another child still awake.
Wahlberg also opened up about his kids' waning interest in his career, describing how it's changed over the years.
"In the Transformer days, they were interested. They wanted to come. They wanted to see the action. They wanted to see Bumblebee. Now they're like, 'Dad, this is boring,'" he said.