'It Was Hell!': Hollywood A-Lister with 'Nice Guy' Image Branded the 'Worst Guest' to Ever Appear on Chat Show by Its Legendary Host

In recent years, Wahlberg appears far more focussed when it comes to his career, which is why he's taken up his notorious 3am workouts to keep in shape, both mentally and physically.

Speaking last week, Wahlberg revealed in order to get up so early, he needs to be in bed by 7pm to achieve "eight hours sleep".

He said: "I learned the hard way over the years, which is why I try to show what I do every day, just so I can show people that it is about the work, it is about the discipline, and this is the only way that I could be successful, both personally and professionally."

Wahlberg regularly posts on social media about his early morning workouts.

"It's very authentic. I kind of just do it every day. It's the best way for me to start my day," he said, sharing his morning routine, which he said involves prayer and a cold plunge.

"I feel like after the workout, I can conquer the world, and then all the problems start hitting," Wahlberg joked. "I can dodge and leave them a little bit more."