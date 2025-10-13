EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Boozy Partying Sparks Major Fears – Pals Left Concerned for the Singer After She Was Slurring Her Words During Performance

Fans roasted drunk-as-a-skunk diva Mariah Carey for slurring her way through a gig with rapper Busta Rhymes at a MTV VMAs after-party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said years of hard partying are catching up with the 56-year-old chanteuse, with friends urging her to ditch the booze and get help.

"No one wants to begrudge her a good time, but clearly, Mariah was bombed at the after-party," shared an insider.