Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mariah Carey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Boozy Partying Sparks Major Fears – Pals Left Concerned for the Singer After She Was Slurring Her Words During Performance

mariah carey boozy partying alarms pals slurred words
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey's boozy partying sparks fears as pals worry after the singer slurred her words on stage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fans roasted drunk-as-a-skunk diva Mariah Carey for slurring her way through a gig with rapper Busta Rhymes at a MTV VMAs after-party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said years of hard partying are catching up with the 56-year-old chanteuse, with friends urging her to ditch the booze and get help.

"No one wants to begrudge her a good time, but clearly, Mariah was bombed at the after-party," shared an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah's Beverages

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Busta Rhymes laughed as Mariah Carey struggled to stay in tune during their hit 'I Know What You Want.'
Source: MEGA

Busta Rhymes laughed as Mariah Carey struggled to stay in tune during their hit 'I Know What You Want.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It's no secret she drinks morning, noon and night. It's always cocktail time when she's relaxing and she's been doing a lot more of that lately."

Carey tried to sing along with Rhymes as their 2002 hit, I Know What You Want, played to the crowd.

But she was out of tune and teetering, according to video footage of the embarrassing moment.

"Come on, Mariah, give me a note," Rhymes said as he laughed with the hitmaker.

"Okay, we gotta promote this album right now," Carey responded at the time, referring to her long-awaited 16th LP, Here for It All, which dropped Sept. 26.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Is Gone!'

Article continues below advertisement
Fans reacted on TikTok after footage showed Carey slurring while asking for a vodka drink.
Source: MEGA

Fans reacted on TikTok after footage showed Carey slurring while asking for a vodka drink.

Article continues below advertisement

In another party clip, Rhymes blurted into the microphone: "Please send me a fing vodka on the rocks up this bh."

A sozzled Carey slurred: "Please can I have one too, thank you, oh my God, you guys are so cute."

When a clip of the private bash leaked on TikTok, one fan wrote: "She is GONE," with laughing emojis.

Another wrote: "I'm here for drunkriah activities."

Article continues below advertisement

Fears For Mariah

Article continues below advertisement
At the MTV Video Music Awards, Carey performed 'Sugar Sweet' and accepted the Video Vanguard Award.
Source: MEGA

At the MTV Video Music Awards, Carey performed 'Sugar Sweet' and accepted the Video Vanguard Award.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Miranda Kerr

EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kerr Steps in as Peacemaker After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Split Turns Bitter – 'She's Been Suggesting Different Therapists and Checking in to Encourage Forgiveness'

Julia Roberts reveals strict rules in her household while raising three children with Danny Moder.

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts' Strict Ways Revealed! 'Pretty Woman' Icon Admits Having 'Definite Rules' in Her Household While Raising Three Children With Husband Danny Moder

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the evening, Carey delivered a decent performance at MTV's Video Music Awards, singing a medley of her hits and her new single, Sugar Sweet. She also picked up the Video Vanguard Award.

"The real partying came later," said the insider.

Meanwhile, fears are growing over Carey's lifestyle choices and her health.

In 2018, the Fantasy singer revealed she'd been living with bipolar disorder since 2001.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Carey's drinking habits have fueled growing concerns over her health.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Carey's drinking habits have fueled growing concerns over her health.

"Mariah's partying has been the elephant in the room for a while," said the insider.

"She has one drink and wants more. When she drinks, she eats badly, too.

"People around her feel she needs to get into a program because she's nearing the point where this side of her life is getting unmanageable."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.