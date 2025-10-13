EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Boozy Partying Sparks Major Fears – Pals Left Concerned for the Singer After She Was Slurring Her Words During Performance
Oct. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fans roasted drunk-as-a-skunk diva Mariah Carey for slurring her way through a gig with rapper Busta Rhymes at a MTV VMAs after-party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said years of hard partying are catching up with the 56-year-old chanteuse, with friends urging her to ditch the booze and get help.
"No one wants to begrudge her a good time, but clearly, Mariah was bombed at the after-party," shared an insider.
Mariah's Beverages
"It's no secret she drinks morning, noon and night. It's always cocktail time when she's relaxing and she's been doing a lot more of that lately."
Carey tried to sing along with Rhymes as their 2002 hit, I Know What You Want, played to the crowd.
But she was out of tune and teetering, according to video footage of the embarrassing moment.
"Come on, Mariah, give me a note," Rhymes said as he laughed with the hitmaker.
"Okay, we gotta promote this album right now," Carey responded at the time, referring to her long-awaited 16th LP, Here for It All, which dropped Sept. 26.
'She Is Gone!'
In another party clip, Rhymes blurted into the microphone: "Please send me a fing vodka on the rocks up this bh."
A sozzled Carey slurred: "Please can I have one too, thank you, oh my God, you guys are so cute."
When a clip of the private bash leaked on TikTok, one fan wrote: "She is GONE," with laughing emojis.
Another wrote: "I'm here for drunkriah activities."
Fears For Mariah
EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kerr Steps in as Peacemaker After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Split Turns Bitter – 'She's Been Suggesting Different Therapists and Checking in to Encourage Forgiveness'
Earlier in the evening, Carey delivered a decent performance at MTV's Video Music Awards, singing a medley of her hits and her new single, Sugar Sweet. She also picked up the Video Vanguard Award.
"The real partying came later," said the insider.
Meanwhile, fears are growing over Carey's lifestyle choices and her health.
In 2018, the Fantasy singer revealed she'd been living with bipolar disorder since 2001.
"Mariah's partying has been the elephant in the room for a while," said the insider.
"She has one drink and wants more. When she drinks, she eats badly, too.
"People around her feel she needs to get into a program because she's nearing the point where this side of her life is getting unmanageable."