EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kerr Steps in as Peacemaker After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Split Turns Bitter – 'She's Been Suggesting Different Therapists and Checking in to Encourage Forgiveness'

Perry then turned the tables on her ex when she shared a romantic dinner with Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada, while she was on tour in Montreal.

As a mom, Kerr – who shares son Flynn, 14, with Bloom, and has three sons with her husband, Evan Spiegel – knows how important it is for Perry and Bloom to remain amicable for the sake of Daisy.

"After many years together and even more years as co-parents, Miranda has a deep understanding of Orlando," said the source. "She's also very friendly with Katy and has sympathy for what she's going through with Orlando."