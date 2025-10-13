Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kerr Steps in as Peacemaker After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Split Turns Bitter – 'She's Been Suggesting Different Therapists and Checking in to Encourage Forgiveness'

Miranda Kerr
Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr acts as peacemaker after Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's split, suggesting therapists.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Sniping exes Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are backing off from the bitterness of their breakup, and it's all due to the urging of his former wife, Miranda Kerr, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the 42-year-old Australian model and beauty mogul has been quietly playing peacemaker behind the scenes for the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk and the California Gurls hitmaker.

Inside The Brutal Split

Miranda Kerr has stepped in as a mediator to help Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry keep the peace for daughter, Daisy.
Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr has stepped in as a mediator to help Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry keep the peace for daughter, Daisy.

The 48-year-old actor hit the singles scene immediately after he dropped his fiancée songbird like a hot potato following nine years together, frantically flirting with Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian at the Bezos wedding in Venice.

His lack of sensitivity in moving on so soon after their split left Perry, 40, the mother of his daughter, Daisy, 5, devastated, and incensed her friends, sources said – so much so, he fled L.A. for the bachelor paradise of Miami.

Katy Moving On

Perry fueled headlines after a dinner in Montreal with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Perry fueled headlines after a dinner in Montreal with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry then turned the tables on her ex when she shared a romantic dinner with Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada, while she was on tour in Montreal.

As a mom, Kerr – who shares son Flynn, 14, with Bloom, and has three sons with her husband, Evan Spiegel – knows how important it is for Perry and Bloom to remain amicable for the sake of Daisy.

"After many years together and even more years as co-parents, Miranda has a deep understanding of Orlando," said the source. "She's also very friendly with Katy and has sympathy for what she's going through with Orlando."

Miranda Offers Help

Bloom was spotted flirting with Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian at Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding.
Source: MEGA

Bloom was spotted flirting with Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian at Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding.

According to the source, "Miranda knows firsthand how tough he can be to deal with at times, so she's in this unique position where she can almost be this mediator for them.

"She's a big believer in the power of intention, so she's been pushing Orlando to get clear on how he wants this breakup to go, because the most important thing is that they stay on good terms for Daisy's sake.

"She's been suggesting different therapists who might help them and checking in with both of them one-on-one to encourage forgiveness. She's been a huge help as far as keeping the peace."

