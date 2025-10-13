Your tip
Julia Roberts
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts' Strict Ways Revealed! 'Pretty Woman' Icon Admits Having 'Definite Rules' in Her Household While Raising Three Children With Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts reveals strict rules in her household while raising three children with Danny Moder.
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts reveals strict rules in her household while raising three children with Danny Moder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025

The Pretty Woman is pretty strict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the cover star of the newly launched 72 Magazine, Julia Roberts offered a glimpse into her parenting style with husband of 23 years, Danny Moder, 56.

Julia's Strict Ways

Julia Roberts revealed she and Danny Moder were among the strictest parents when raising their three children.
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts revealed she and Danny Moder were among the strictest parents when raising their three children.

The 57-year-old admitted that they were some of the "stricter parents" when it came to bringing up twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and 18-year-old Henry.

Their kids were among the last of their peers to get phones, she said, adding that she and Moder had definite rules around the house.

"And they don't change – here's the boundary of your life, and it does not shift," she explained.

"You know, you don't ask me and get an answer and then go ask Dad and get a different answer. That doesn't happen."

An Empty Nest

The 'Pretty Woman' star said her parenting style focuses on creating a stable world of love and safety.
Source: MEGA

The 'Pretty Woman' star said her parenting style focuses on creating a stable world of love and safety.

Roberts explained her aim was not to lay down the law, but to provide stability for her kids, "because [then] you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally."

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 1, Roberts opened up about how all three kids have all officially moved out of the house.

She joked: "I don't know if sobbing now is the best jumping off point to our interview."

Despite being an "empty nester," Roberts insisted she's still close with her children.

Roberts gushed: "It's all fun, honestly. It's also delicious. My kids — I know everyone thinks their kids are great, well... I think my kids are great.

"I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this empty nest."

