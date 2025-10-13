EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts' Strict Ways Revealed! 'Pretty Woman' Icon Admits Having 'Definite Rules' in Her Household While Raising Three Children With Husband Danny Moder

The 57-year-old admitted that they were some of the "stricter parents" when it came to bringing up twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and 18-year-old Henry.

Their kids were among the last of their peers to get phones, she said, adding that she and Moder had definite rules around the house.

"And they don't change – here's the boundary of your life, and it does not shift," she explained.

"You know, you don't ask me and get an answer and then go ask Dad and get a different answer. That doesn't happen."