EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson's Reality TV Comeback! Newly Single Singer Ready to Return to the Small Screen and Has Reached Out to Kris Jenner for Help
Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jessica Simpson has revived her singing career post-divorce, but that's not all.
An insider told RadarOnline.com the 45-year-old, who rose to fame with first husband Nick Lachey on Newlyweds, also wants to revisit her reality show past.
Jessica's Big Return With The Help Of Kris Jenner
"Jessica loved what came along with being in a groundbreaking reality TV smash," explained the source.
"The magazine covers, the movie roles, the endorsement deals.
The source added Simpson has been quietly reaching out to reality royalty, the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner, for tips on getting back in the game.
After all, said the source, "There would be no Kardashians reality franchise without Jessica blazing the trail with her early-2000s hit."
Jessica's Life After Divorce
One piece of advice the star seems to have taken to heart: playing nice with ex-husband Eric Johnson.
The two were spotted together at her sister Ashlee Simpson's Las Vegas residency on August 29.
She called the dad of her three kids part of her "happy family," but the source says she may have ulterior motives.
"This is a classic Kris Jenner move," explained the insider. "Keep the boys around and keep the family drama going."