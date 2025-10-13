Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim's Biopic Panic! Novak 'Dreading' Upcoming Project Due to 'Producers Twisting the Narrative'... But Hollywood Icon Is 'Ready to Speak Out' With the Truth

Kim Novak
Source: MEGA

Kim Novak is dreading her biopic over producers twisting the narrative but is ready to speak out.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Kim Novak is the subject of the upcoming biopic Scandalous! starring sex kitten Sydney Sweeney – and the classy 92-year-old Vertigo star is worried the story will focus on her affair with Sammy Davis Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Why Kim Is 'Dreading' The Project

Sydney Sweeney is set to portray Kim Novak in the upcoming biopic 'Scandalous!'
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is set to portray Kim Novak in the upcoming biopic 'Scandalous!'

"Kim's been dreading this project for years. She's an extremely private person who likes to stay out of the spotlight and only opens up about her past to a few select people," said an insider.

"Her affair with Sammy was extremely special. She says it was way more than just sex, yet the word is producers are twisting that narrative and calling on Sydney Sweeney to depict Kim as this femme fatale heartbreaker type."

She fears how a new generation of people will be remembering her, with the source adding: "It's making her want to speak out in detail and correct the narrative while she still can."

Kim Concerned Over What The Biopic Will Focus On

Sammy Davis Jr. is expected to be a central focus of the film's storyline about Novak.
Source: MEGA

Sammy Davis Jr. is expected to be a central focus of the film's storyline about Novak.

Back in August, Novak admitted she's "concerned" about the biopic dramatizing her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr.

In a new interview with The Guardian, she said: "I don’t think the relationship was scandalous. He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.

"But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all sexual reasons."

