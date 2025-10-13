EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Battle for the Bucks — Late Crocodile Hunter Steve's Only Son 'Throwing Himself at Every Money-making Opportunity' to Help Keep Australia Zoo Business Afloat
Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Hunky Robert Irwin is taking Hollywood by storm on Dancing With the Stars – and RadarOnline.com can reveal mom Terri is banking on him to land big-bucks deals to keep the family afloat.
Famed Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin left just a $200,000 insurance policy to Terri, daughter Bindi and Robert when he died in 2006 – and they've been scrambling ever since.
Their Struggling Zoo
"The last few years have been very tough," said an insider.
"The family's Australia Zoo has struggled a fair amount, but COVID really took a toll and they've been trying their darndest to climb out of debt.
"Terri wants to keep it all running, not just for the family, but for Steve's legacy. That means she needs to bring in a small fortune. Right now, Robert is her best hope – and he's throwing himself at every moneymaking opportunity."
The 21-year-old wildlife warrior has gotten off to a flying start - posing in nothing but his tighty-whities for the Down Under underwear brand Bonds, which is set to launch in the U.S.
Dancing His Way To The Top!
He is partnered with Witney Carson on DWTS and has stepped right into the dancing shoes of big sis Bindi, who won season 21 of the dance show in 2015.
"I've known Witney for 10 years. Technically, I first met Witney only briefly, but when I was like a little tiny kid," he recalled, adding that when he learned Witney, 31, would be his partner, he was "just so stoked."
With Carson at his side, he added: "I just felt really safe. It's just nice."
Robert's Big Goal
The insider continued: "Robert's sole goal is to earn as much money as he can to pay off their debts and set the zoo and his mother up for the future.
"He's so handsome, charming and authentic. Everyone has taken such a shine to him, the job offers are rolling in. Of course, the ladies are lining up as well, which he's enjoying, but, ultimately, Robert is on a mission to help set his mum up for life."
As for his famous father, Robert said: "I hope that somewhere, somehow, he knows I'm trying to make him proud."