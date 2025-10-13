Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Steve Irwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Battle for the Bucks — Late Crocodile Hunter Steve's Only Son 'Throwing Himself at Every Money-making Opportunity' to Help Keep Australia Zoo Business Afloat

Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Hunky Robert Irwin is taking Hollywood by storm on the dance competition show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hunky Robert Irwin is taking Hollywood by storm on Dancing With the Stars – and RadarOnline.com can reveal mom Terri is banking on him to land big-bucks deals to keep the family afloat.

Famed Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin left just a $200,000 insurance policy to Terri, daughter Bindi and Robert when he died in 2006 – and they've been scrambling ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Their Struggling Zoo

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Terri Irwin is relying on son Robert Irwin to secure lucrative deals and support Australia Zoo.
Source: MEGA

Terri Irwin is relying on son Robert Irwin to secure lucrative deals and support Australia Zoo.

Article continues below advertisement

"The last few years have been very tough," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

"The family's Australia Zoo has struggled a fair amount, but COVID really took a toll and they've been trying their darndest to climb out of debt.

"Terri wants to keep it all running, not just for the family, but for Steve's legacy. That means she needs to bring in a small fortune. Right now, Robert is her best hope – and he's throwing himself at every moneymaking opportunity."

The 21-year-old wildlife warrior has gotten off to a flying start - posing in nothing but his tighty-whities for the Down Under underwear brand Bonds, which is set to launch in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Dancing His Way To The Top!

Article continues below advertisement
Witney Carson partnered with Robert on 'DWTS' after his sister Bindi Irwin's past win.
Source: MEGA

Witney Carson partnered with Robert on 'DWTS' after his sister Bindi Irwin's past win.

Article continues below advertisement

He is partnered with Witney Carson on DWTS and has stepped right into the dancing shoes of big sis Bindi, who won season 21 of the dance show in 2015.

"I've known Witney for 10 years. Technically, I first met Witney only briefly, but when I was like a little tiny kid," he recalled, adding that when he learned Witney, 31, would be his partner, he was "just so stoked."

With Carson at his side, he added: "I just felt really safe. It's just nice."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert's Big Goal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Victoria beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Desperately Attempts to End Family Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Before the Holidays – 'She's Sorry It Got So Nasty and Out of Control'

Photo of Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kim's Not Keeping Up? Kardashian Wants to Focus on Being a Lawyer After Passing Exam... And Even Cut Back Filming for Family Hulu Show

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert said he hopes his late father, Steve Irwin, knows he is making him proud.

The insider continued: "Robert's sole goal is to earn as much money as he can to pay off their debts and set the zoo and his mother up for the future.

"He's so handsome, charming and authentic. Everyone has taken such a shine to him, the job offers are rolling in. Of course, the ladies are lining up as well, which he's enjoying, but, ultimately, Robert is on a mission to help set his mum up for life."

As for his famous father, Robert said: "I hope that somewhere, somehow, he knows I'm trying to make him proud."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.