EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Battle for the Bucks — Late Crocodile Hunter Steve's Only Son 'Throwing Himself at Every Money-making Opportunity' to Help Keep Australia Zoo Business Afloat

"The family's Australia Zoo has struggled a fair amount, but COVID really took a toll and they've been trying their darndest to climb out of debt.

"Terri wants to keep it all running, not just for the family, but for Steve's legacy. That means she needs to bring in a small fortune. Right now, Robert is her best hope – and he's throwing himself at every moneymaking opportunity."

The 21-year-old wildlife warrior has gotten off to a flying start - posing in nothing but his tighty-whities for the Down Under underwear brand Bonds, which is set to launch in the U.S.