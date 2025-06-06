Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Michael J. Fox
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Michael J Fox's Comeback Revealed After Parkinson's-Stricken 'Back to the Future' Star Makes Moving Return to TV

michael j fox comeback parkinsons star returns tv
Source: MEGA

Michael J Fox's comeback has inspired the whole of Hollywood and millions of his fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Miraculous Michael J. Fox isn't letting Parkinson’s disease keep him away from showbiz, and colleagues are praising the plucky performer as he launches his latest acting comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fox, 64, is slated to appear as a guest star in season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, alongside regulars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford – five years after his last small-screen gig on The Good Fight and more than two decades after his brief sitcom stint on Scrubs.

"Michael is so excited to be getting this chance to get back in front of the camera and do what he does best," an insider told us.

They added: "He'll be reuniting with the show's creator Bill Lawrence, who he worked with on Spin City, so it's a beautiful full circle moment.

"Michael wouldn't be taking this on if he wasn't confident that he could handle it, but it still feels like something of a miracle."

Article continues below advertisement

Brave Battle

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox comeback parkinsons star returns tv
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford has called Michael J. Fox's appearance in 'Shrinking' an inspiring gift that lifts the whole cast.

Article continues below advertisement

According to our insider, when Fox stepped away from Hollywood in 2020, many expected him never to act again.

But the source added: "It's a testament to what a fighter he is."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Fox was the prince of Tinseltown in the '80s with his hit sitcom Family Ties and the box office blockbusters Back to the Future and Teen Wolf.

The Emmy winner privately grappled with the neurological movement disorder for seven years following his diagnosis in 1991 at age 29 before sharing the news with the public and leaving Spin City in 2000 when his symptoms became more severe.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox comeback parkinsons star returns tv
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel has also welcomed 'Back to the Future' star Fox into the 'Shrinking' fold.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
gerard depardieu living on borrowed time pals fear sudden end

EXCLUSIVE: Giant Gérard Depardieu 'Living on Borrowed Time' — With Sex Scandal-Hit Acting Icon's Pals Warning His Death is 'Just Around the Corner'

prince harry more kids meghan iron clad prenup

EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes at War Over Kids – As Prince Harry Wants More... But His Wife Meghan Would Rather Have Iron-Clad Prenup

He's been a tireless advocate to find a cure, helping raise over $2 billion for research through his Michael J. Fox Foundation. Since then, he admits to enduring a "tsunami of misfortune," including broken bones from Parkinson's-related falls and a 2018 procedure to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spinal cord.

Fox bravely shared his experience living with Parkinson's in the 2023 documentary film Still.

"He's been knocked down more times than most people could handle, but he always gets back up," our insider said.

Ford, 82, says of Fox: "His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.