EXCLUSIVE: Michael J Fox's Comeback Revealed After Parkinson's-Stricken 'Back to the Future' Star Makes Moving Return to TV

Miraculous Michael J. Fox isn't letting Parkinson’s disease keep him away from showbiz, and colleagues are praising the plucky performer as he launches his latest acting comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fox, 64, is slated to appear as a guest star in season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, alongside regulars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford – five years after his last small-screen gig on The Good Fight and more than two decades after his brief sitcom stint on Scrubs.

"Michael is so excited to be getting this chance to get back in front of the camera and do what he does best," an insider told us.

They added: "He'll be reuniting with the show's creator Bill Lawrence, who he worked with on Spin City, so it's a beautiful full circle moment.

"Michael wouldn't be taking this on if he wasn't confident that he could handle it, but it still feels like something of a miracle."