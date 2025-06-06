EXCLUSIVE: Michael J Fox's Comeback Revealed After Parkinson's-Stricken 'Back to the Future' Star Makes Moving Return to TV
Miraculous Michael J. Fox isn't letting Parkinson’s disease keep him away from showbiz, and colleagues are praising the plucky performer as he launches his latest acting comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fox, 64, is slated to appear as a guest star in season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, alongside regulars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford – five years after his last small-screen gig on The Good Fight and more than two decades after his brief sitcom stint on Scrubs.
"Michael is so excited to be getting this chance to get back in front of the camera and do what he does best," an insider told us.
They added: "He'll be reuniting with the show's creator Bill Lawrence, who he worked with on Spin City, so it's a beautiful full circle moment.
"Michael wouldn't be taking this on if he wasn't confident that he could handle it, but it still feels like something of a miracle."
Brave Battle
According to our insider, when Fox stepped away from Hollywood in 2020, many expected him never to act again.
But the source added: "It's a testament to what a fighter he is."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Fox was the prince of Tinseltown in the '80s with his hit sitcom Family Ties and the box office blockbusters Back to the Future and Teen Wolf.
The Emmy winner privately grappled with the neurological movement disorder for seven years following his diagnosis in 1991 at age 29 before sharing the news with the public and leaving Spin City in 2000 when his symptoms became more severe.
He's been a tireless advocate to find a cure, helping raise over $2 billion for research through his Michael J. Fox Foundation. Since then, he admits to enduring a "tsunami of misfortune," including broken bones from Parkinson's-related falls and a 2018 procedure to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spinal cord.
Fox bravely shared his experience living with Parkinson's in the 2023 documentary film Still.
"He's been knocked down more times than most people could handle, but he always gets back up," our insider said.
Ford, 82, says of Fox: "His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose."