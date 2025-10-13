Diddy's Dark Reality: Sean Combs Is 'Agitated and Paranoid' Behind Bars as Pardon From Trump Isn't Likely — 'No One's Returning his Calls Anymore'

The disgraced music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison for two vile prostitution-related charges, and believed his situation was "handled" when it came to quickly getting out. Trump confirmed that Combs' camp asked for a pardon, but one doesn't seem to be coming.

Reality has set in for Sean "Diddy" Combs that the chances of him receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump have completely faded away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He'll likely spend far less time behind bars because he is being credited with time served since his September 2024 arrest, which reduces his prison term by 12 months.

Combs was sentenced to just over four years in federal prison on October 3 after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"He was telling people he’d be out in weeks . Now reality’s sinking in."

"He really thought it was a done deal," a source inside his camp claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter , who wrote about it on his Substack on Sunday, October 12.

"I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon," the president stated without elaborating.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump revealed Combs' pardon request on October 6 and let the fact that it hadn't happened be his response.

Shuter was told Combs' team spent "months" hinting about how their allies in Washington, D.C. were "making calls" to the president to secure a pardon.

Trump is upset that Combs turned on him after he ran for president as a Republican.

The president huffed in an interview on the evening Combs was sentenced that the I'll Be Missing You rapper turning on him after he ran for the nation's highest office offended him greatly.

"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump explained.

When asked if his answer would likely be "no" to a pardon for Combs, Trump replied, "I would say so, yeah."

The tycoon then hinted that Combs' disrespect might have impacted his decision about a pardon.

"We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone, and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements," Trump complained. "So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult. It makes it more, I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do," when it came to a pardon.