Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Claims Investigators Will 'Kill' Him to 'Silence Me'... as 'Evil' Rapist Breaks Silence on Toddler's Disappearance 

Brueckner has a long history of convictions for theft, sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornography.

Since his release, authorities have kept Brueckner under electronic surveillance. His movements are tracked through an ankle tag that he is required to wear for five years.

German investigators continue to name him as the prime suspect in McCann’s 2007 disappearance from Praia da Luz, though prosecutors still lack sufficient forensic evidence to bring charges.

The 48-year-old told the Daily Mail he lives under constant suspicion and is scared that now that he is free, police are planning to take their own justice.

"I don't expect to live long. They are doing everything they can to silence me," Brueckner claimed. "I have been completely set up."