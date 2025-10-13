Inside Diane Keaton's 'Sick and Creepy' Illness She Hid From Public Before Her Unexpected Death at 79 —'I Was Living a Lie'

When she was just 21 years old, the Something's Gotta Give star was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

In 2015, Keaton reflected on her skin cancer battle and shared, "It's a family history. I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it."

She then warned: "It's tricky with this skin cancer. That's why you've got to put the sunblock on."

Despite her family history, the Oscar winner confessed she didn't take care of her skin when she was younger.