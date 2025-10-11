Diane Keaton's Lonely Final Years: Legendary Actress Revealed 'Oddball' Reason She Didn't Date for Decades Before Her Death at 79

In a 2019 interview, Keaton admitted that romance had long been absent from her life.

"Never. All right?" she said with a laugh when asked if she'd been approached for a date. "Let's just get that straight. That one's important. I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years."

She added simply: "No dates."

When asked if she wished that would change, Keaton brushed off the notion. "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."