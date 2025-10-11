Your tip
Diane Keaton's Lonely Final Years: Legendary Actress Revealed 'Oddball' Reason She Didn't Date for Decades Before Her Death at 79

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton previously revealed she hadn't been on a date in 35 years.

Profile Image

Oct. 11 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, who passed away on Saturday, October 11, once candidly revealed she hadn’t dated anyone for decades, RadarOnline.com can report.

2019 Interview

diane keatons sad final years exposed didnt date years
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton laughed off her single status.

In a 2019 interview, Keaton admitted that romance had long been absent from her life.

"Never. All right?" she said with a laugh when asked if she'd been approached for a date. "Let's just get that straight. That one's important. I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years."

She added simply: "No dates."

When asked if she wished that would change, Keaton brushed off the notion. "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."

'I'm Strange'

needy and lonely al pacino lusting after former movie wife diane keaton but actress isnt interested in his desperate advances
Source: MEGA

The Annie Hall star said she had many male friends but 'no mwah-mwah.'

In 2019, the Godfather star also told outlets that she had never felt the need to marry.

"I think that I'm strange," she said. "I don't know anything, and I haven't learned. Getting older hasn't made me wiser."

While she joked about lacking wisdom, Keaton said she had grown comfortable with who she was, embracing her unconventional path with self-deprecating grace.

"Today I was thinking about this," she reflected. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

Previous Romances

diane keatons sad final years exposed didnt date years
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton starred with Woody Allen in 'Annie Hall.'

Keaton, whose past romances included Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino, said she never felt regret about her independence. "(I'm not sad) because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she explained. "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too."

Looking back, she acknowledged she may have been drawn to the wrong kind of partners. "When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people," she said. "I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you're both doing the same job, it's not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy."

Keaton's Death

diane keatons sad final years exposed didnt date years
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton previously dated Warren Beatty.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a spokesperson confirmed Keaton's passing in California, saying, "There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness."

Born in Los Angeles in 1946 as Diane Hall, Keaton became one of Hollywood's most beloved icons, earning an Academy Award for Annie Hall and starring in classics such as The Godfather, The First Wives Club, and Book Club. Her wit, warmth, and singular spirit defined a career — and a life — lived entirely on her own terms.

