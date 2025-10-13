EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Facing 'Big Squeezes' From King Charles As Monarch Is Pressured to Get Rid of Him 'Once And For All' After Yet Another Shameful Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Oct. 13 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew is under mounting pressure from King Charles as senior Palace figures push for the disgraced Duke to be permanently sidelined from royal life – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the monarch is considering completely banning him from royal estates after fresh evidence emerged of his contact with Jeffrey Epstein.
The 65-year-old Duke of York is again facing public outrage after an email surfaced contradicting his claims that he had cut off all communication with the convicted s-- offender.
King Charles Under 'Pressure' to Act
In the message, sent to Epstein in February 2011 – a day after a newspaper published the now-infamous photo of Andrew with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre – the disgraced duke wrote, "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it."
The email, insiders claimed, has "laid waste" any remaining hopes of rehabilitation for the duke.
One Palace source claimed: "This is the last straw. The King has made clear there can be no path back for Andrew, but now even his private privileges are under review. Cutting him off from things he's always taken for granted – such as hosting shoots on royal estates – is one of the options being looked at to put what is being called one of a series of 'big squeezes' that need to be put on Andrew to get rid of him for good from official appearances or public outings. The feeling is that the time for doing nothing has long passed."
Another insider added: "There's enormous frustration behind Palace doors. Every time the monarchy moves forward, Andrew drags it back into the mud. Charles knows the public's patience has run out. The pressure is on him to act – and act decisively."
Calls Grow to Strip Andrew of His Titles
The latest revelations have triggered fresh calls for Andrew to be stripped of his remaining titles, including Duke of York.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell has renewed her campaign for the link between the city and the Duke to be severed, saying, "While the Duke of York carries the name of my city, the ambassadorial connection of such a title does not represent our values here in York."
Royal observers claimed the King is wrestling with both public anger and personal loyalty. One senior figure familiar with the situation said: "It's a moral and emotional situation for Charles.
"He loves his brother but also understands that Andrew's behavior continues to damage the monarchy. Charles has been patient, but that patience is wearing dangerously thin."
The Epstein Email That Changed Everything
One source said the newly surfaced Epstein email has plunged the Duke into his worst crisis since his infamous Newsnight interview.
A royal insider claimed: "The warm, almost sympathetic tone of that email – saying 'We are in this together' – completely shatters Andrew's claim that his relationship with Epstein was distant. It reveals a level of deceit that's deeply concerning."
Another source added: "This has gone far beyond just being an issue about Andrew. Every positive effort by the working royals – from Prince William's Earthshot Prize to the Princess of Wales' early years work – risks being drowned out by the constant scandal surrounding him. It's eroding public confidence in the monarchy itself."
A Monarchy at Breaking Point
According to royal aides, the King's dilemma mirrors one faced by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she stripped Andrew of his military titles and HRH status in 2022.
Another insider claimed: "The late Queen made tough choices to safeguard the monarchy's reputation. Now King Charles is facing that same moment of reckoning – deciding whether to mirror her actions or take things even further."
Another senior courtier summed up the sentiment within royal circles by saying, "The monarchy can't keep taking hits because of Andrew's past. It's reached breaking point – something has to change. If that means cutting him off from royal privileges for good, then that's what needs to happen."