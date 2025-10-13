EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Facing 'Big Squeezes' From King Charles As Monarch Is Pressured to Get Rid of Him 'Once And For All' After Yet Another Shameful Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

In the message, sent to Epstein in February 2011 – a day after a newspaper published the now-infamous photo of Andrew with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre – the disgraced duke wrote, "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it."

The email, insiders claimed, has "laid waste" any remaining hopes of rehabilitation for the duke.

One Palace source claimed: "This is the last straw. The King has made clear there can be no path back for Andrew, but now even his private privileges are under review. Cutting him off from things he's always taken for granted – such as hosting shoots on royal estates – is one of the options being looked at to put what is being called one of a series of 'big squeezes' that need to be put on Andrew to get rid of him for good from official appearances or public outings. The feeling is that the time for doing nothing has long passed."

Another insider added: "There's enormous frustration behind Palace doors. Every time the monarchy moves forward, Andrew drags it back into the mud. Charles knows the public's patience has run out. The pressure is on him to act – and act decisively."