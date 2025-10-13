Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her 'Polarizing' Friendship with Meghan Markle and Reveals Why Their Kids Do Not Have Playdates
Oct. 13 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Chrissy Teigen has defended her "polarizing" friendship with Meghan Markle, but admits their kids have never shared a playdate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 39, backed her "deeply misunderstood" pal in a new interview in which she expressed her disbelief at the level of scrutiny the Duchess receives.
Teigen said: "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people.
"She really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children."
Teigen claimed none of Markle's so-called "polarizing" moments were ever calculated for image or attention, as she believes the Duchess lives life "simply".
She explained "People come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants, but it's not that complicated.
"People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe.
No Playdates
"People are just going to come up with their own story. I think it's cool that (Meghan) is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good.'"
But when asked whether her children, Luna, nine, Miles, seven, and two-year-old twins Esti and Wren, have playdates with Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, Teigen admitted that it hasn't happened yet.
"I don't leave the house," Teigen joked. "I'm not joking. I don't go anywhere. I try to do every photo shoot, every everything at our house. So no. But if the time came up, absolutely."
Teigen first met Markle while working on Deal or No Deal. Teigen was a briefcase model during the game show’s first season in 2005, while Markle appeared on the series from 2006 to 2007 before leaving to pursue her acting career.
Stodden Controversy
Over the summer, Teigen appeared on Season 2 of Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which sparked backlash from fans due to Teigen's many controversies over the years, including her cruel 2011 tweet about Courtney Stodden.
Reuniting on her Netflix show, Markle said, "I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths. That was a past life – that was good old Deal or No Deal."
Teigen chimed in: "I feel like our lives have had so many chapters and that one being a really important, really funny one. I remember basically being a backup girl – the alternate!"
"I remember having to stand in line to get our lashes on all in a row," Markle recalled.
"I do remember coming off stage one day and they held like a Ziploc bag open and we all took our eyelashes off and put it in there – I was like, 'Are these for… tomorrow?' What a time, though," Teigen added.
Since fleeing the U.K. with Harry, 41, in 2020, Markle has been close with Hollywood stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, George and Amal Clooney, and her former Suits co-stars.
The couple, who married in 2018, live in a plush $14million mansion in Montecito, California, with their two children.