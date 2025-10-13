Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her 'Polarizing' Friendship with Meghan Markle and Reveals Why Their Kids Do Not Have Playdates

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 39, backed her "deeply misunderstood" pal in a new interview in which she expressed her disbelief at the level of scrutiny the Duchess receives.

Chrissy Teigen has defended her "polarizing" friendship with Meghan Markle , but admits their kids have never shared a playdate.

Teigen said: "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people.

"She really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children."

Teigen claimed none of Markle's so-called "polarizing" moments were ever calculated for image or attention, as she believes the Duchess lives life "simply".

She explained "People come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants, but it's not that complicated.

"People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe.