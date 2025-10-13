'Fake' Madeleine McCann Calls Missing Toddler's Mother 'Mummy' and Begs 'Don't Reject Me' in Exposed Texts During Alleged Stalker's Trial

Prosecutors said Wandelt called and messaged Gerry and Kate McCann more than 60 times in a single day last April. On one occasion, Kate received five text messages from Wandelt within seven seconds.

In lengthy voicemails heard by jurors, the 24-year-old insisted she had memories of family barbecues with her "parents", as well as feeding Madeleine’s younger siblings in a high chair.

On one voicemail, Wandelt can be heard saying: "You are mummy. You know it’s me. You know I'm not crazy. I remember how you hugged me before the abduction happened. You said you loved me and will find me."

During another, she pleaded: "Don’t block me, don’t give up on me, don’t reject me" and, "I cry when I listen to your voice or see you. I don’t understand why you don’t want to see me."