'Fake' Madeleine McCann Calls Missing Toddler's Mother 'Mummy' and Begs 'Don't Reject Me' in Exposed Texts During Alleged Stalker's Trial
Oct. 13 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
The Polish stalker claiming to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann bombarded her grieving parents with hundreds of voicemails and text messages, urging them to hear her out, RadarOnline.com can report.
Julia Wandelt is currently on trial, charged with stalking the missing girl's parents by sending emails, making calls, and turning up at their home, going as far back as June 2022.
'I'm Not Crazy'
Prosecutors said Wandelt called and messaged Gerry and Kate McCann more than 60 times in a single day last April. On one occasion, Kate received five text messages from Wandelt within seven seconds.
In lengthy voicemails heard by jurors, the 24-year-old insisted she had memories of family barbecues with her "parents", as well as feeding Madeleine’s younger siblings in a high chair.
On one voicemail, Wandelt can be heard saying: "You are mummy. You know it’s me. You know I'm not crazy. I remember how you hugged me before the abduction happened. You said you loved me and will find me."
During another, she pleaded: "Don’t block me, don’t give up on me, don’t reject me" and, "I cry when I listen to your voice or see you. I don’t understand why you don’t want to see me."
Begging for Answers
Wandelt denies stalking the McCanns, as well as their other two children, between June 2022 and February this year.
However, jurors heard a recording of Gerry actually answering the phone after one call, and telling her: "You must have the wrong number."
In the next voicemail, Wandelt is believed to have said: "I know it was you, Gerry. You answered the call. Why is it so hard to answer the call and speak with me?
"I haven’t done anything wrong. If you’re looking for Madeleine, you should do a test with me."
Julia Wandelt's Alleged Home Invasion
Earlier in the trial, Kate told the court about how she had to force her way into her home as Wandelt allegedly fought to stop her from shutting the front door after she waited outside last December.
"I had a momentary kind of 'who is it?' because there were two women, and finally I realized it was Julia," Kate recalled of the terrifying incident. "I had seen a photo of her in the past, plus I guess she was quite vivid in my mind because of all the communications that had gone on before.
"She was saying the usual stuff, 'I’m your daughter'. She called me mum. She was asking for a DNA test, pleading with me. I got a fright anyway, and when I realized who it was, I was quite distressed."
Pleading Her Case
Madeleine disappeared from a Portuguese hotel in 2007. She has not been seen since. Christian Brueckner, who was recently released from prison on a separate charge, is considered the prime suspect.
Earlier this year, Wandlet confronted the missing girl's mother at her UK home months before she was arrested at an airport and accused of harassment.
Wandelt is said to have flown to the UK in December to plead her case and try to convince Kate she's her daughter, in an exchange that was recorded with a "phone (Wandelt) had in her pocket," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
In the recording, Kate is heard telling Wandelt: "This is private property."
"Please, please! Only two minutes! I understand you!" Wandlet responds. After Kate once again attempts to have the duo leave her property, an accomplice said, "I thought you wanted to find your daughter?"