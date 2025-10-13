Stomach-churning New Detail About OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue's Infamous Sex Stunt Leaves Fans Stunned
Oct. 13 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
A graphic new detail about OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue’s 1057 man sex stunt has been shared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, 26, shocked people earlier this year when she claimed she’d slept with over 1000 men in 24 hours.
Bonnie Blue's Post-Production Concern
If what Blue asserted is true, she would be the new world record holder for the woman who slept with the most men in 24 hours.
According to a new report, Blue’s team was very concerned with one thing following her alleged escapades: "How do we get the bodily fluids of more than 1000 blokes out of her expensive diamond necklace?”
Ollie Davidson, Blue’s manager and husband, said this was a legitimate concern they had post-production.
Was Bonnie Blue's Necklace Able to Be Cleaned?
"And, um, yeah, we had to get them cleaned just, and now they, now they look perfect," Davidson added.
Davidson admitted he had to fib to get a jeweler to clean the diamonds.
"I didn’t tell the cleaner what was on it,” he stated. "She’s like, you know what’s on this? And she was like, looking at it and, um, I couldn’t tell her that it’s a thousand men. You can’t go into a diamond dealer and say, 'Can you clean that off a 70 grand necklace? ''"
They were able to get it cleaned before a major event for Blue – the 2025 Adult Video News (AVN) Awards.
Bonnie Blue's Louis Vuitton Controversial Move
At the award show, Blue donned her necklace and paired it with a $31,000 Louis Vuitton dress she had altered to show off her bare bottom, something Louis Vuitton was very against.
"After strutting into the luxury brand store with her stylist named Ermes, Bonnie even argued with the Parisian staff members and demanded they breach company protocol by altering it to be more revealing," reporter James Weir claimed on an episode of the Sex, Lies and Streaming podcast.
"After all, she’d be wearing it to the porn awards in Vegas, where she’s nominated for independent female creator of the year, and in keeping with the tone of such an event, this dress needed to be très risqué (very risky).”
Blue revealed her big feat of sleeping with over 1000 men in 24 hours on Instagram, sharing, "the numbers are true."
"I don’t need a wheelchair, I’m fine, it just feels like I've a heavy day in the bedroom,” she said. "I think if it had carried on the way it was in the first three to four hours, I would have struggled though."
The previous record holder for the woman who slept with the most men in 24 hours is Lisa Sparks, who took 919 men to bed over a 24-hour window in 2004. At the time, she said she "had a blast but was in pain for a week afterwards."
The adult content creator is no stranger to dealing with tough situations, as she was recently "punched" in the face while making an appearance at a nightclub by a woman waiting in line to meet her.
"I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue," an eyewitness said at the time. "They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw." The woman who was accused of punching her ended up denying the ordeal, but did admit to accusing Blue of setting back feminism.