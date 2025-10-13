Stomach-churning New Detail About OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue's Infamous Sex Stunt Leaves Fans Stunned

A graphic new detail about OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue’s 1057 man sex stunt has been shared, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Blue, 26, shocked people earlier this year when she claimed she’d slept with over 1000 men in 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's Post-Production Concern

Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram Blue's team was worried about getting 'bodily fluids of more than 1000 men out of her expensive diamond necklace.'

If what Blue asserted is true, she would be the new world record holder for the woman who slept with the most men in 24 hours. According to a new report, Blue’s team was very concerned with one thing following her alleged escapades: "How do we get the bodily fluids of more than 1000 blokes out of her expensive diamond necklace?” Ollie Davidson, Blue’s manager and husband, said this was a legitimate concern they had post-production.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Bonnie Blue's Necklace Able to Be Cleaned?

Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram Blue's team lied to the jeweler to get them to clean her necklace.

"And, um, yeah, we had to get them cleaned just, and now they, now they look perfect," Davidson added. Davidson admitted he had to fib to get a jeweler to clean the diamonds. "I didn’t tell the cleaner what was on it,” he stated. "She’s like, you know what’s on this? And she was like, looking at it and, um, I couldn’t tell her that it’s a thousand men. You can’t go into a diamond dealer and say, 'Can you clean that off a 70 grand necklace? ''" They were able to get it cleaned before a major event for Blue – the 2025 Adult Video News (AVN) Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's Louis Vuitton Controversial Move

Source: @bonnie_blue__xoxo/Instagram Blue altered her Louis Vuitton dress, something the designer was against.

At the award show, Blue donned her necklace and paired it with a $31,000 Louis Vuitton dress she had altered to show off her bare bottom, something Louis Vuitton was very against. "After strutting into the luxury brand store with her stylist named Ermes, Bonnie even argued with the Parisian staff members and demanded they breach company protocol by altering it to be more revealing," reporter James Weir claimed on an episode of the Sex, Lies and Streaming podcast. "After all, she’d be wearing it to the porn awards in Vegas, where she’s nominated for independent female creator of the year, and in keeping with the tone of such an event, this dress needed to be très risqué (very risky).”

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @bonnie_blue__xoxo/Instagram Blue said she was 'fine' after sleeping with over 1000 men in 24 hours.