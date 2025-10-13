Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

OnlyFans' Genie Exum Blasts Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Short' Prison Sentence and Thinks He 'Deserves Death' after Attending Rapper's 'Disgusting' Party As a Teen

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Genie Exum
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

OnlyFans model Genie Exum said Sean 'Diddy' Combs deserves more jail time after allegedly attending one of his parties.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

OnlyFans creator Genie Exum has come forward with an alleged experience about attending one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' notorious parties when she was just 18 years old, and why she believes the disgraced music mogul "deserves more than four years in prison," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Combs, 55, was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was sentenced to 50 months behind bars plus a $500,000 fine.

Model Signed NDA About Combs Party

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was sentenced to 50 months and slapped with a $500,00 fine.

During a recent interview, Exum, 24, described her lifestyle as "a lot of partying, a lot of shopping," which led the adult content creator to be asked whether or not she ever attended one of Combs' parties where the infamous "freak offs" occurred, which were at the center of his sex trafficking case.

Exum confessed: "Oh wow. I never thought anyone was ever going to ask me that. But actually, yeah, I went to one."

The model quickly noted she wasn't able to freely speak about the event due to signing a non-disclosure agreement.

She also claimed to have left the party less than an hour after arriving, explaining: "I wasn't even there long enough to say a lot. I left after 45 minutes.

"I felt sick. I didn't say a word about it for years."

Photo of Genie Exum
Source: THEHOLLYWOODFIX/YOUTUBE

Exum noted she couldn't talk freely about the 'disgusting' party because of an NDA.

While the NDA prevented Exum from airing all her thoughts on the party, she said: "That man definitely deserves more than four years in prison. That's for sure."

When pressed for more details, the OnlyFans star described what she allegedly saw go down as "pretty disgusting" before adding, "especially a girl that was treated and sexually assaulted at a very young age. And that’s all I can say cause I signed (the NDA)."

In a separate interview, Exum further explained: "I was 18 and thought it would be some flashy industry thing. I didn’t expect it to feel dark."

Combs' 'Laidback' Prison Facility

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The New Jersey prison where Combs is serving his sentence offers an 'intensive' 9 to 12 month program for substance abuse addiction.

Without being able to freely share details on what "dark" and "disgusting" things she alleged witnessed, Exum expressed support for victims as she slammed the rapper.

Exum said: "I've been a victim before. He deserves life (in prison). Life. Death. Disgusting.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 55-year-old is looking to serve his light sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a "pretty laidback" facility in New Jersey.

While the facility has been described as "wide-open," the prison does offer an "intensive" 9 to 12 months program for inmates with substance abuse issues, which Combs claimed he has kicked since being in custody at his sentencing hearing.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs former intern recently filed a lawsuit claiming they were drugged and sexually assaulted at one of his parties.

Following his sentencing, a man who claimed to be a former intern for Combs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging he was drugged and sexually assaulted at an after-party hosted by the hip-hop mogul in 2014, and later tested positive for HIV.

The man identified as "John Doe" alleged he was trying to break into the entertainment industry at the time and jumped at the chance to work for the famed rapper.

He alleged one night he was taken to a house in Val Verde, near Los Angeles, for a music shoot, which was followed by an after-party hosted by Combs.

Doe claimed Combs spoke with him several times that evening. The lawsuit describes a party with "an abundance of cocaine, marijuana, and booze," but the plaintiff maintains he only consumed alcohol and no drugs. He claimed he had two or three alcoholic drinks before he started to feel "off."

He noted he didn't eat much that day, so he continued to socialize before blacking out. According to his complaint, he recalled being led into a room as he lost consciousness, with his next memory being of "being anally sodomized by an unknown person" before passing out again.

The lawsuit does not accuse Combs of directly committing the assault.

