Diddy Speaks: Sean Combs Breaks Silence on 'Disgusting and Sick' Behavior as He Addresses Court for First Time and Pleads for Mercy in Final Bid for Freedom

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his silence and begged for "mercy" in a final bid for his freedom at his sentencing hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Combs, 55, was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex-trafficking and racketeering, in July, he still faces up to 20 years behind bars after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum of 11 years behind bars, while Combs' defense team has argued a 14-month sentence is fair – and could guarantee the disgraced music mogul's release within weeks due to time served.