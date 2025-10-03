Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Speaks: Sean Combs Breaks Silence on 'Disgusting and Sick' Behavior as He Addresses Court for First Time and Pleads for Mercy in Final Bid for Freedom

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has apologized for 'his actions' at his sentencing hearing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his silence and begged for "mercy" in a final bid for his freedom at his sentencing hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Combs, 55, was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex-trafficking and racketeering, in July, he still faces up to 20 years behind bars after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum of 11 years behind bars, while Combs' defense team has argued a 14-month sentence is fair – and could guarantee the disgraced music mogul's release within weeks due to time served.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs Apologizes to Ex Cassie Ventura

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs apologized to ex Cassie Ventura and her family.

When the moment came for Combs to address Judge Arun Subramanian, the rapper said he wanted to take accountability for his actions – and issued an apology to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

He said: "One of the hardest things I've had to handle was having to be quiet and not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions.

"I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically. I don't take that lightly.

"I would like to apologize to her family. I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane. I’m sorry. I brought you into my mess."

Article continues below advertisement

Combs Blames 'Disgusting, Shameful and Sick' Actions on Drugs

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs confessed he 'got lost in my excess' and 'in my dream of life.'

Combs then blamed his "disgusting, shameful, and sick" behavior on himself and drug use.

He told the court: "My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick. I was sick, sick from the drugs. I was out of control, I needed help, and I didn't get the help, and I cannot make no excuse because my mother taught me."

The music mogul claimed he "got lost in my dream of life," adding: "I am not this larger-than-life person. I am just a human being, I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess."

Article continues below advertisement

Combs Sobs While Apologizing to His Family

Photo of Janice Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs broke down in tears as he told his mom, 'You taught me better. You raised me better.'

The father-of-seven broke down and sobbed as he admitted he's been "stripped down to nothing" before turning to face his family, which included his six adult children, who addressed the judge earlier in the hearing and claimed their dad was a "changed man."

Combs' 80-year-old mother, Janice, was also in court. While still looking at his family, the rapper said, "You taught me better. You raised me better."

After addressing his loved ones, Combs delivered a last-ditch plea to the court and promised the judge he would never be violent again.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean Combs 'Has Genuine Psychological Challenges' and 'Suffers PTSD' Due to Father's Murder, Disgraced Rapper's Lawyer Claimed Before Judge Sent Him to Prison

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Heaps Praise on Fiancé Travis Kelce For Planning a '10 Out of 10' Proposal With Her Dream Ring in Rare Interview... Following Years of Failed Romances

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs begged for 'mercy' so he could 'be a leader in my community again.'

Combs claimed his arrest and sex trafficking trial forever changed him as a person and insisted if the judge showed him "mercy" in his sentencing, he would use the opportunity to "get the help I desperately need."

He said: "I can't change the past, but can change the future.

"I ask your honor for mercy. I beg your honor for mercy, to be a father again, a son again, and be a leader in my community again, and get the help I desperately need.

"They need me, they’re scared, and I'm scared. I have nobody to blame but myself. I will never put my hands on another person again. I have learned my lesson."

Despite his desperate pleas, Judge Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months behind bars and will receive credit for 12 months already served.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.