Diddy's 'Cocky' Decision: Sean Combs Books Personal Appearances Starting Monday Despite Looming Prison Sentence... As Prosecutors Slam 'The Height of Hubris'

Combs has been on his own public relations spree in the days leading up to Friday's hearing – imploring the judge to give him a light sentence.

His defense team earlier shared a gushing video paying tribute to the music mogul, which they plan to show in court. The intimate footage, which is nearly 12 minutes long, contains a montage of family recordings featuring Combs and his children, plus examples of his charity work, fundraising efforts, and mentorship within the New York City school community.

The video also contains footage of Kim Porter's funeral, where Combs is filmed in tears gushing over the mother of his children, as well as telling his family he will now be a "full-time" dad in the wake of her passing.

Combs is seen caring for his late partner's grandmother, Lila Mae Star, in the hospital in more moving scenes.

His teenage children also feature as talking heads, giving soundbites about how "inspiring" he is to them.