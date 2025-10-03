Diddy's 'Cocky' Decision: Sean Combs Books Personal Appearances Starting Monday Despite Looming Prison Sentence... As Prosecutors Slam 'The Height of Hubris'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs must feel pretty confident he will soon be a free man, as RadarOnline.com can report the disgraced rap star already has a month-long speaking tour lined up.
The first stop is set for this coming Monday, October 6.
Combs apparently isn't waiting for a judge to hand down a possible prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
The 55-year-old reportedly has a series of "entrepreneurship and life skills classes" planned across Miami this month with events booked at six venues, including correctional facilities, libraries, and cultural centers.
It's all part of a reentry program for formerly incarcerated individuals Combs has been learning while behind bars.
Combs course, which he has titled Free Game with Diddy, focuses on providing former inmates with business skills, self-improvement tips, and personal growth.
Sentencing Coming Soon
The only hiccup before Combs can head out is whether he will be set free at all. At his sentencing hearing, his lawyers have asked for a lenient sentence of 14 months in prison, while government prosecutors want him to serve at least 11 years.
During the hearing, federal prosecutor Mary Slavik called Combs' upcoming schedule the height of hubris.
"Even now at sentencing for his conviction for two federal crimes, he doesn’t fully grapple with how his actions got him here," Slavik slammed. "His respect for the law is just lip service."
Combs the Humanitarian
Combs has been on his own public relations spree in the days leading up to Friday's hearing – imploring the judge to give him a light sentence.
His defense team earlier shared a gushing video paying tribute to the music mogul, which they plan to show in court. The intimate footage, which is nearly 12 minutes long, contains a montage of family recordings featuring Combs and his children, plus examples of his charity work, fundraising efforts, and mentorship within the New York City school community.
The video also contains footage of Kim Porter's funeral, where Combs is filmed in tears gushing over the mother of his children, as well as telling his family he will now be a "full-time" dad in the wake of her passing.
Combs is seen caring for his late partner's grandmother, Lila Mae Star, in the hospital in more moving scenes.
His teenage children also feature as talking heads, giving soundbites about how "inspiring" he is to them.
Combs' Big Gamble
Combs is even planning to address the court himself, after passing on the chance to take the stand and testify on his own behalf during his trial.
But that could actually be a bad move, lawyer Tony Buzbee told RadarOnline.com: "What can he say? The conduct we saw at the trial, and the conduct alleged in the civil cases, is reprehensible."
Buzbee famously set up a hotline for alleged victims of Combs to come forward – receiving thousands of calls and accusations from witnesses who will testify to Combs' graphic lifestyle. He said the producer is now just "grasping at straws."
"I've always believed when you are digging yourself a hole, stop digging," Buzbee added.