EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Phil 'Tried to Get' Jon Gosselin '$2Million from TLC to Stay in his Marriage'... After Wife Kate's Alleged 'Affair'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
After RadarOnline.com reported Jon Gosselin had informed TLC about Kate Gosselin’s alleged affair with her bodyguard Steve Nield, an insider claimed the now exes were called to a private meeting with Dr. Phil McGraw — during which he tried persuading Jon to fabricate an aspect of his life.
According to the source, Dr. Phil "flew Jon and Kate out for this in-person meeting to be held in his office."
Inside Jon and Kate Gosselin's Meeting With Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil “tried to facilitate giving Jon $2 million from TLC to stay in the marriage even though he’d already told TLC the affair was going on,” the insider claimed. “Interestingly, Steve was there.”
The insider detailed how while on the trip, Jon and Kate stayed in “separate hotels.”
“When they met with Dr. Phil, Jon was confused why he was there,” the source claimed. “Dr. Phil asked if they’d ever thought about a marriage contract and said to just ‘pretend’ for TV. Because, at that point, Dr. Phil was on TLC’s payroll as well.”
Jon Gosselin Said His 'Life Was Not for Sale'
“But Jon refused to pretend he was married to Kate,” the insider added, noting Jon turned down the monetary offer to continue faking being in his marriage for the show. “He’d had enough. and said his ‘life was not for sale.’”
Following their split in 2009, Jon and Kate Plus 8 ended up transitioning to Kate Plus 8 due to Jon’s refusal to move forward in participating in the program.
“TLC wanted the brand to continue regardless of anything, as they were making so much money off of Jon and Kate Plus 8,” the insider claimed.
Kate Gosselin Confirmed She Had a New Man Recently
Kate recently confirmed she has a new man who is making her "super, super happy" on a TikTok live. It was later confirmed that the man was Steve.
In the wake of her revealing her new relationship, Jon spoke out to a media outlet to discuss her alleged affair.
While many questioned why Jon didn’t out it earlier, RadarOnline.com spoke to a source who shared "Jon outed the affair to TLC.”
“And Steve got fired, and then Kate fought for his job back, and he came back,” they continued. “And then Jon tried telling the press many, many times. But no one really was buying it, as there was no alibi to corroborate the story."
Jon Gosselin 'Was Under a Gag Order From TLC'
The insider also claimed another explicit reason Jon couldn’t say too much for quite some time, revealing TLC had him "under a strict gag order."
"If he talked about any of this - especially outing Kate- they were going to sue him,” they claimed.
RadarOnline.com reached out to TLC for comment on the gag order but did not receive a response.