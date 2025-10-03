EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Phil 'Tried to Get' Jon Gosselin '$2Million from TLC to Stay in his Marriage'... After Wife Kate's Alleged 'Affair'

Dr. Phil “tried to facilitate giving Jon $2 million from TLC to stay in the marriage even though he’d already told TLC the affair was going on,” the insider claimed. “Interestingly, Steve was there.”

The insider detailed how while on the trip, Jon and Kate stayed in “separate hotels.”

“When they met with Dr. Phil, Jon was confused why he was there,” the source claimed. “Dr. Phil asked if they’d ever thought about a marriage contract and said to just ‘pretend’ for TV. Because, at that point, Dr. Phil was on TLC’s payroll as well.”