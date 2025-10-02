EXCLUSIVE: TLC Star Jon Gosselin 'Outed Ex Kate's Affair With Bodyguard to Network' While Filming Show... But Was Banned From Leaking Any Info 'to Protect Her Brand'

"Jon outed the affair to TLC," an insider claimed. "And Steve got fired, and then Kate fought for his job back, and he came back. And then Jon tried telling the press many, many times. But no one really was buying it, as there was no alibi to corroborate the story." While the insider acknowledged “the truth is finally out,” they continued to detail how crazy the situation was as it was unfolding. "TLC let Steve live in their house, which, looking back, is insane,” they claimed. The source then shared a time Kate traveled alone with Neild.

“When Kate went on her book tour, she hired him to be her private security, and Jon stayed home with their nanny Judy (who was never on camera), watching their kids,” they claimed. "Kate always defended their friendship, saying it was preposterous that the public would even think they were an item. And look, they were the entire time."