EXCLUSIVE: TLC Star Jon Gosselin 'Outed Ex Kate's Affair With Bodyguard to Network' While Filming Show... But Was Banned From Leaking Any Info 'to Protect Her Brand'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Fresh on the heels of Jon Gosselin claiming Kate Gosselin was having an affair with her bodyguard, Steve Neild, for years, an insider exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about why the father-of-8 didn’t speak up sooner.
The source revealed Jon did, in fact, speak up about the "affair" while it was allegedly happening during production of their show, Jon and Kate Plus 8.
Jon Gosselin 'Outed' Kate's Affair to TLC, a Source Confirmed
"Jon outed the affair to TLC," an insider claimed. "And Steve got fired, and then Kate fought for his job back, and he came back. And then Jon tried telling the press many, many times. But no one really was buying it, as there was no alibi to corroborate the story." While the insider acknowledged “the truth is finally out,” they continued to detail how crazy the situation was as it was unfolding. "TLC let Steve live in their house, which, looking back, is insane,” they claimed. The source then shared a time Kate traveled alone with Neild.
“When Kate went on her book tour, she hired him to be her private security, and Jon stayed home with their nanny Judy (who was never on camera), watching their kids,” they claimed. "Kate always defended their friendship, saying it was preposterous that the public would even think they were an item. And look, they were the entire time."
Steve Neild's Address Has Been Kate Gosselin's 'For Ten Years,' an Insider Dished
Although Kate’s claiming they’ve only been an item for 14 months, the insider insisted, "his address has been hers for ten years."
"And why is she saying 14 months?" they sarcastically asked. "Because he only got divorced two years ago. Her timeline's not adding up, and she's doing her best to save face and look innocent, but she's definitely not."
They went on to claim TLC badly wanted the Jon and Kate Plus 8 brand "to continue regardless of anything" as they were "making so much money" off of the family.
"For the 100th episode, so many executives came out to their home and begged Jon to continue filming," they claimed. "He refused, though, because he said Kate was cheating with someone they'd hired – a.k.a. Steve."
Jon Gosselin's Gag Order
While TLC did fire Neild, they reiterated Kate "threw a fit" so the network "hired him back." "They wanted to keep her happy as they wanted to keep driving the cash cow, especially now that Jon was not in the picture," the source claimed. "So when they brought Steve back, Kate continued filming the new iteration of the show, Kate Plus 8."
The insider also shared another explicit reason Jon couldn’t say too much for quite some time, revealing TLC had him "under a strict gag order."
"If he talked about any of this - especially outing Kate- they were going to sue him,” they noted.
"At the end of the day, Kate was trying to keep up her brand and her life as a clean-cut, wholesome person who had been cheated on by Jon and had been done wrong when, in actuality, she was the one cheating," they added.
Kate Gosselin's New Relationship Has Her 'So Happy'
The source mentioned Jon "received death threats" when they split due to "the narrative people believed was true." They thought he had cheated on Kate and broken up his family. "She was the cheater in reality, though,” they claimed. "And she just kept smiling through the whole thing, acting like nothing was dirty on her side, when she was the one who broke up their marriage. And she ended up breaking up Steve’s marriage as well. It’s truly disgusting she got away with it for so long."
Kate recently confirmed she has a new man who is making her "super, super happy" on a TikTok live. It was later confirmed that the man was Neild.
In the wake of her revealing her new relationship, Jon spoke out to a media outlet to discuss her alleged affair.
RadarOnline.com reached out to TLC for comment, but to date, has not received a response.