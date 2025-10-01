Kate Gosselin's Secret Romance With Bodyguard Exposed... as Former Reality Star's Ex-husband Jon Claims 'Affair' Destroyed Their Marriage

"If you're with someone, why are you doing a dating show?" Jon asked, referring to his ex's 2019 reality show, Kate Plus Date, and added, "I was labeled a cheater by TLC and Kate for 17 years. Our divorce didn't end because I was cheating. Our divorce ended because I knew she was seeing Steve.

"When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever."

Jon then dropped a bombshell and told the outlet, "I believe Kate was cheating on me during my marriage," and pointed to the time Neild slept over the family's Pennsylvania home when they were all under the same roof.

"I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming," the DJ explained. "He slept in the basement of my house. I can't protect my wife and my family? That was strange.

"I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I'm standing right there. I said, 'I'll call an ambulance.' She said, 'No, call Steve.'"