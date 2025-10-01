Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin's Secret Romance With Bodyguard Exposed... as Former Reality Star's Ex-husband Jon Claims 'Affair' Destroyed Their Marriage

Kate and Jon Gosselin just can't stop taking shots at one another.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Kate Gosselin has been secretly dating her bodyguard, Steve Neild, for close to 20 years, and according to her ex-husband, Jon, the romance killed their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The mom-of-8 recently revealed she's been in a relationship with a mystery man for "a little over a year," after knowing him "for a really long time," but Jon seems to be singing a different tune.

Jon Gosselin's Reaction To Ex-Wife's New Relationship

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate recently revealed she's been dating someone for a 'little over a year.'

"I definitely think it's her bodyguard Steve, 100 percent," Jon told The U.S. Sun, of who he thinks his ex-wife is now shacking up with. "He's been a consistent person in her life.

"I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together."

The 48-year-old claimed: "Obviously, it's been longer than a year. I know for a fact. I do have children and do have a relationship with my children. They tell me stuff."

The former TLC star also offered up a theory as to why Kate kept her romance in the dark for so many years, speculating it was all about the money.

Jon Gosselin Speculates Kate Gosselin Was 'Cheating' On Him During Their Marriage

Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

But ex-husband Jon doesn't believe Kate, and thinks he's known her mystery man for almost 20 years.

"If you're with someone, why are you doing a dating show?" Jon asked, referring to his ex's 2019 reality show, Kate Plus Date, and added, "I was labeled a cheater by TLC and Kate for 17 years. Our divorce didn't end because I was cheating. Our divorce ended because I knew she was seeing Steve.

"When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever."

Jon then dropped a bombshell and told the outlet, "I believe Kate was cheating on me during my marriage," and pointed to the time Neild slept over the family's Pennsylvania home when they were all under the same roof.

"I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming," the DJ explained. "He slept in the basement of my house. I can't protect my wife and my family? That was strange.

"I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I'm standing right there. I said, 'I'll call an ambulance.' She said, 'No, call Steve.'"

Photo of Kate Gosselin, Steve Neild
Source: MEGA

Jon speculated Kate is dating her longtime bodyguard, Steve Neild.

Jon also isn't buying Kate has only been with this new partner of hers for only a year, like she claimed, as he raged: "Now you want to say you have only been with this person for 12 months when you've ruined 17 years of multiple people's lives? That's the problem.

"You ruined so much of my life by labeling me this thing and the demise of our marriage, when all in all, pot calling kettle black."

Kate, 50, and Jon, 48, tied the knot in 1999 and parted ways 10 years later, but not before welcoming 8 kids and securing a spot on the TLC schedule with their popular show, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Throughout their relationship, Jon was accused of stepping out of their marriage.

'I've Never Cheated!'

Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

The 48-year-old, who was accused of cheating on Kate, now claims she was the one having an affair.

"I've never cheated on Kate. I waited until I was separated and then moved on," Jon made clear. "I moved to New York in June of 2009. And I already knew we already filed for divorce."

Jon previously claimed the couple is living together, and told The U.S. Sun, "She just wants to not own that truth. And told my other kids, 'Do not tell him at all.' Well, why not tell me? Because you know I know the truth. And that has happened for years. He has been living there forever."

The ex-TV star also has a word or two for Kate's suspected man: ""Today, I would say, 'Just own up to it.'"

Photo of Kate Gosselin with kids
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Jon claimed his children have told him details of his ex's relationship.

In August 2025, Kate touched on her lengthy and nasty divorce from Jon, telling her TikTok audience things would have gone a lot smoother if Jon had been willing to "play nice," as opposed to how "ugly" things became when he hired a high-profile divorce attorney.

She said: "I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate and the ugly. I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could...

"A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids... I did my best. It could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice."

