EXCLUSIVE: Primate Expert Jane Goodall Feared Michael Jackson's Famous Chimp Bubbles Was Being 'Beaten and Abused' Under the King of Pop's Care
Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Jane Goodall once confessed she "ticked" off Michael Jackson when she relayed her concerns about his famous pet chimpanzee Bubbles being "beaten and abused" under his care, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed on social media the renowned primatologist and conservationist died of natural causes at age 91 on Wednesday, October 1.
She passed away in California while on a speaking tour across the US.
Goodall's Legacy
Goodall dedicated her life to studying primates and spent six decades researching chimps in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park.
Because her groundbreaking discoveries on chimpanzees made her a household name, it was no surprise Jackson reached out for advice when his beloved Bubbles began acting aggressively.
Jackson, who died in 2009, acquired Bubbles when he was just eight months old in 1983. Bubbles slept in a crib in the Smooth Criminal singer's room and was frequently seen out with Jackson, dressed up in outfits.
Goodall Claims Bubbles Was 'Beaten' in Jackson's Care
While Jackson treated Bubbles like a household pet, the chimp was still a wild animal at heart and soon began acting out as he grew up.
Five years after the iconic singer died, Goodall revealed her past suspicions about Bubbles being abused before Jackson surrendered him to a primate sanctuary, where the now-42-year-old chimp currently lives.
Goodall claimed: "I ticked him off. I went to see him to talk about Bubbles. When he was with Michael Jackson, he was being beaten!"
Goodall Confronted Jackson Over Bubbles Abuse Concerns
When Bubbles was still living at Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California, a source claimed he consulted Goodall about the chimpanzee's behavior before he was "exiled" to live with a trainer.
The source alleged Goodall told Jackson to hire a new trainer for then-six-year-old Bubbles and adopt two female chimpanzees to keep him company, "But Michael didn't take her advice."
Sadly, Bubbles' aggression did not improve, and he shipped off to live with trainer Bob Dunn.
Although Goodall stopped just short of accusing Jackson of abusing Bubbles, sister LaToya Jackson's ex-husband Jack Gordon claimed he witnessed the Billie Jean hitmaker strike the chimp.
Gordon claimed he saw his brother-in-law punch Bubbles and kick him in the stomach, then allegedly justified the animal abuse by saying, "He doesn't feel it. He's a chimpanzee. I have to discipline him."
Bubbles was removed from Dunn's care in 2005, when he was sent to live at the Center for Great Apes in Florida, where Goodall served as an honorary member of the board.
At the time Goodall came forward with her suspicions about Bubble's life at Neverland, the Center for Great Apes founder Patti Ragan said the primatologist "probably thought that Neverland was not an appropriate place for a little chimpanzee to live – and I agree with that."
Ragan noted Bubbles "showed no signs of abuse when he arrived here," adding: "He was 22 when he got here, and he was only with Michael until he was six or seven years old."