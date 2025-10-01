EXCLUSIVE: Primate Expert Jane Goodall Feared Michael Jackson's Famous Chimp Bubbles Was Being 'Beaten and Abused' Under the King of Pop's Care

Jane Goodall once confessed she "ticked" off Michael Jackson when she relayed her concerns about his famous pet chimpanzee Bubbles being "beaten and abused" under his care, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed on social media the renowned primatologist and conservationist died of natural causes at age 91 on Wednesday, October 1.

She passed away in California while on a speaking tour across the US.