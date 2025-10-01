Your tip
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman 'Blindsided' By Keith Urban 'Cheating' Rumors, Pals Claim Singer Blake Shelton 'Knew Before She Did' — as Their $325Million Divorce Takes A Nasty Turn

Insiders claimed Nicole Kidman's pals think Keith Urban's friend Blake Shelton knew about his alleged cheating.

Oct. 1 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has taken a messy turn – and another country music star has been roped into the drama.

Insiders alleged the Oscar winner's circle is "convinced" the Somebody Like You singer's industry pals, including Blake Shelton, knew about his alleged cheating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Tuesday, October 1, sources claimed she wasn't "naïve" and was aware of rumors floating around Nashville claiming there was "another woman" in Urban's life.

Kidman 'Blindsided' by Urban and His Country Music Friends

A source said Kidman has been 'blindsided' by Urban and his country music friend group's 'silence.'

A source close to the situation reportedly told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the entire situation has completely "blindsided" Kidman.

The insider shared: "Nicole feels blindsided not just by Keith but by the silence of the whole group. She can't understand how no one gave her even a hint — not Blake (Shelton), not anyone."

Despite years of Kidman entertaining her husband's industry friends and even hosting Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, at their $3.5million Nashville home, no one warned her about Urban's alleged behavior.

Kidman Feels 'Betrayed' by Blake Shelton

The source claimed Kidman felt 'betrayed' by Shelton because 'she thought they were her friends, too.'

While the source claimed Kidman was "blindsided" by Urban, they noted whispers about the singer's "late nights and mysterious disappearances" had been the talk of Music City for months before the pair officially split.

A separate insider added, "Looking back, Nicole sees it now. The jokes, the awkward pauses, the looks – they were signs.

"She just didn't want to believe them."

The silence from both Urban and Shelton was said to speak volumes for Kidman, who considered the God Gave Me You singer a friend.

'The Truth' About Her Marriage Became 'Impossible' for Kidman to Ignore

Insiders claimed Kidman was not only aware of but knew the alleged 'another woman' in Urban's life.

The insider said: "She thought they were her friends too. Now she feels betrayed by the whole world Keith came from."

As RadarOnline.com reported, other sources claimed the Babygirl actress made the "abrupt decision" to file for divorce after suspecting her husband was cozying up to another woman, and Kidman knew who she was.

The mole explained: "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is.

"(Nicole's) not naïve. She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share two teenage daughters.

Kidman and Urban were said to be living separately for months before they officially split.

The movie star rented a sprawling mansion in the UK for herself while filming Practical Magic 2, while Urban has been busy on tour in North America.

Their living arrangement sparked concern as the pair had a history of praising each other and their marriage in the press.

Just four months ago, Kidman gushed over how "fortunate" she was to have Urban as her life partner in an op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald.

She said watching her late mom and dad showed her how to build a "long-lasting, successful relationship."

