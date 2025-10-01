Nicole's Wild Sex Scene Confession: Kidman Halted Filming Erotic Movie Because She 'Never Wanted to Be Touched Again'... Months Before Keith Urban Divorce
Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A recent candid confession from Nicole Kidman on filming sex scenes has been scrutinized in the wake of her filing for divorce from Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, after 19 years of marriage.
The Oscar winner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split on court documents, but insiders close to the pair claimed the country singer has already moved on – and suggested Kidman was aware of rumors swirling around Nashville about "another woman."
Kidman Admits to 'Hating' Filming Sex Scenes in 'Babygirl'
The 58-year-old was praised last year for her role in the raunchy hit film Babygirl, but Kidman admitted to "hating" filming the flick's sex scenes.
Kidman further confessed she struggled to cope with her complicated feelings about the intimate scenes, going as far as saying she "didn't care if I am never touched again in my life."
In the aftermath of her divorce filing, Kidman's remarks on the film and the "burnout" she experienced have been viewed in a new light.
Kidman Halted Filming During Overwhelming Sex Scenes
Kidman opened up about filming Babygirl's sex scenes last year, saying: "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don't touch me.'"
The actress said there were moments when she was so overwhelmed with the script, she halted filming.
She continued: "There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm anymore. Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it.'
"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."
Urban's Alleged New Girlfriend
Since Kidman and Urban's shocking separation made headlines, insiders claimed the estranged couple's conflicting work schedules and lack of one-on-one time fueled a divide and added to the stress in their marriage.
The movie star has been busy filming Practical Magic 2 in the UK, while Urban has been on tour in North America.
An insider claimed: "The intimacy isn't there, they are just going through the motions (of being married). If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn't happy."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed the Eyes Wide Shut star is not only aware of gossip about Urban's new girlfriend, but personally knows the alleged other woman.
A source shared: "(Nicole's) not naïve. She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
"She's not going to live as anyone's second choice."
Kidman is said to have been "blindsided" and "didn't want this."
Other sources claimed she desperately fought to save her marriage, but Urban ultimately chose to move out of their $3.5million Nashville mansion and into a rental home.
The pair tied the knot in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.