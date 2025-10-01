Nicole's Wild Sex Scene Confession: Kidman Halted Filming Erotic Movie Because She 'Never Wanted to Be Touched Again'... Months Before Keith Urban Divorce

A recent candid confession from Nicole Kidman on filming sex scenes has been scrutinized in the wake of her filing for divorce from Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, after 19 years of marriage.

The Oscar winner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split on court documents, but insiders close to the pair claimed the country singer has already moved on – and suggested Kidman was aware of rumors swirling around Nashville about "another woman."