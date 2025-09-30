EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Sexless Marriage' Exposed As It Emerges She and Keith Urban Are Finally Making Split Official — 'She Was Never In His Bed'
Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban has ended after nearly two decades, with sources telling RadarOnline.com a lack of intimacy was at the heart of the split and describing the relationship in recent months as "sexless."
The 58-year-old Big Little Lies actress and 57-year-old Grammy-winning country singer have separated after 19 years together and two children.
Intimacy Faded Away
It followed speculation fueled by long stretches spent apart as Kidman filmed overseas and Urban toured the United States. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
One source familiar with the situation said about their bedroom antics dying out "months ago": "Keith and Nicole were hardly ever in the same place – she was filming and he was touring. Over time, they ended up leading separate lives, and the intimacy faded."
Another insider suggested Urban was the one to bring matters to a head.
They claimed: "Keith was dissatisfied with the way the relationship had become. The closeness wasn’t there anymore, and it felt routine. Eventually, he told Nicole he couldn’t continue that way."
Nicole Kidman Caught Off Guard
Kidman is said to have been taken by surprise by the bluntness of her husband's assessment of their marriage and by the split.
A source close to the actress claimed: "It caught her off guard. She believed they had always found ways to navigate their problems, so hearing that the marriage wasn't working came as a shock."
While Kidman has remained in Nashville with the couple's daughters, Urban has moved into his own residence in the city after leaving their $4million compound. He has continued his High and Alive World Tour, with a performance scheduled this week in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Kidman has balanced parenting with work commitments, including spending the summer in London while filming a sequel to Practical Magic.
During the production, she rented a Hampstead property once owned by Boy George for a reported $87,000 per month.
The extended time apart intensified speculation about the state of their relationship. An insider said, "They talk every day, but since Nicole's mother passed away last year, they've been apart so often. It created the sense that they were beginning to live separate lives."
Signs Of Strain Were Public
Signs of strain had already emerged in July when Urban abruptly ended a live interview on Adelaide's Mix102.3 after being asked about Kidman's intimate screen roles, including Babygirl and A Family Affair.
A source claimed: "That incident revealed how sensitive the issue had become. Keith backed Nicole's work, but he found it difficult when the focus turned to her sex scenes."
Kidman herself has previously dismissed the notion of a flawless marriage. Promoting her Netflix series The Perfect Couple last year, she said: "There's no perfect anything–anything that's presented as perfect… forget it."
The actress was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, with whom she adopted two children. With Urban, she built what appeared to be one of Hollywood's most enduring partnerships – but those close to them now describe the marriage as affectionate yet devoid of intimacy in its later years.