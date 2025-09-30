EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Sexless Marriage' Exposed As It Emerges She and Keith Urban Are Finally Making Split Official — 'She Was Never In His Bed'

The 58-year-old Big Little Lies actress and 57-year-old Grammy-winning country singer have separated after 19 years together and two children.

Nicole Kidman 's marriage to Keith Urban has ended after nearly two decades, with sources telling RadarOnline.com a lack of intimacy was at the heart of the split and describing the relationship in recent months as "sexless."

It followed speculation fueled by long stretches spent apart as Kidman filmed overseas and Urban toured the United States. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

One source familiar with the situation said about their bedroom antics dying out "months ago": "Keith and Nicole were hardly ever in the same place – she was filming and he was touring. Over time, they ended up leading separate lives, and the intimacy faded."

Another insider suggested Urban was the one to bring matters to a head.

They claimed: "Keith was dissatisfied with the way the relationship had become. The closeness wasn’t there anymore, and it felt routine. Eventually, he told Nicole he couldn’t continue that way."