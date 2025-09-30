EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Sign Nicole Kidman Was Set to Split With Keith Urban Revealed — As Divorce Is Branded 'Worst Kept Secret in Showbiz'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's decision to quietly apply for residency in Portugal has emerged as the clearest indication yet her marriage to Keith Urban was under strain, with the couple's divorce now being described by insiders as the "worst kept secret in showbiz", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old Big Little Lies star submitted paperwork to Portuguese authorities in July, just two months before news of the couple's separation became public.
At the time, her move was presented as a lifestyle choice, but those close to her now believe it signaled deeper issues in her 19-year marriage to Urban, 57.
Kidman was photographed arriving in the affluent seaside town of Cascais by private jet and was reportedly seen touring properties in an exclusive gated community.Urban's name was absent from the application.
His touring schedule was initially cited as the reason, but observers now view the omission as far more telling.
A source close to the pair said: "Nicole applying on her own surprised many. She had always talked about creating a life with Keith, so leaving him off the paperwork felt unusual. Looking back, it seems less about convenience and more about cracks in the marriage."
Another insider described the divorce as widely expected.
They said: "Within their circle, it wasn't a shock. People knew there were issues, and the Portugal move was taken as confirmation.
"By the time it became public, many felt it was the worst kept secret in the industry."
Kidman and Urban, who married in Sydney in 2006, share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
The family has divided its time between Australia and the United States, while also maintaining an extensive international real estate portfolio estimated at $80 million.
The couple's first joint purchase was a 36-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, bought in 2007.
It featured a four-bedroom main house and a guest cottage and was sold in 2018 for $2.7million.
Their holdings later expanded to include two adjoining penthouses in the exclusive Latitude building in Sydney’s Milsons Point, bought for $6million in 2009 and $7million in 2012.
Kidman subsequently added three more apartments in the same building, bringing the family's total spend there to $27.5million and combining several units into a single home with views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.
In Nashville, the pair own a 10,925-square-foot mansion within the gated Northumberland community.
The seven-bedroom estate includes a swimming pool, tennis court, home theater, and 30-foot-long hobby room.
They also maintain Bunya Hill, a $6.5million cattle property in New South Wales’s Southern Highlands.
The Georgian-style residence, built in 1878, features marble fireplaces, pressed metal ceilings, manicured gardens, and a guest cottage.
Another source suggested the couple's extensive property dealings reflected an effort to maintain stability despite ongoing pressures.
They said: "Nicole and Keith managed homes on different continents, but privately it was difficult to keep it all together.
"The Portugal move was the first obvious sign that Nicole was preparing to go her own way."