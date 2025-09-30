EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Sign Nicole Kidman Was Set to Split With Keith Urban Revealed — As Divorce Is Branded 'Worst Kept Secret in Showbiz'

At the time, her move was presented as a lifestyle choice, but those close to her now believe it signaled deeper issues in her 19-year marriage to Urban, 57.

Kidman was photographed arriving in the affluent seaside town of Cascais by private jet and was reportedly seen touring properties in an exclusive gated community.Urban's name was absent from the application.

His touring schedule was initially cited as the reason, but observers now view the omission as far more telling.

A source close to the pair said: "Nicole applying on her own surprised many. She had always talked about creating a life with Keith, so leaving him off the paperwork felt unusual. Looking back, it seems less about convenience and more about cracks in the marriage."