EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Last Words on Keith Urban Marriage Revealed — Along With Huge 'Brutal Red Flag' They Were About to Split

Urban, 57, replied only with a heart emoji. Just four days ago, Kidman was still wearing her engagement ring at a Hollywood event, but on Monday, September 29, it emerged the pair had separated after 19 years of marriage.

A source close to the couple said: "Nicole's post was a genuine declaration of love, but Keith's brief reply was noticeable. For her, it meant a lot, yet his single emoji spoke volumes. In hindsight, it was a clear warning of what was coming."

Another insider described the news as a shock to Kidman, who believed their relationship was stable.

They claimed: "Nicole didn't see it coming when Keith chose to step back. She believed they had managed to balance their demanding schedules, but he clearly felt otherwise."