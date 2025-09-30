EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Last Words on Keith Urban Marriage Revealed — Along With Huge 'Brutal Red Flag' They Were About to Split
Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's warm anniversary tribute to Keith Urban is now being read as her final public words on their marriage – with the lack of response from her husband seen as a clear red flag that the relationship was in trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old Big Little Lies star posted a black-and-white photo of the couple in an embrace on June 25, writing: "Happy Anniversary baby @keithurban."
A Clear Warning Sign
Urban, 57, replied only with a heart emoji. Just four days ago, Kidman was still wearing her engagement ring at a Hollywood event, but on Monday, September 29, it emerged the pair had separated after 19 years of marriage.
A source close to the couple said: "Nicole's post was a genuine declaration of love, but Keith's brief reply was noticeable. For her, it meant a lot, yet his single emoji spoke volumes. In hindsight, it was a clear warning of what was coming."
Another insider described the news as a shock to Kidman, who believed their relationship was stable.
They claimed: "Nicole didn't see it coming when Keith chose to step back. She believed they had managed to balance their demanding schedules, but he clearly felt otherwise."
Living Separate Lives
The split comes after months of the pair living apart. Urban moved into his own residence in Nashville, leaving the family's $3.47million home. Kidman remained with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Their most recent joint public appearance was in May at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas, where Urban was honored with the Triple Crown Award. On stage, he praised his wife, saying, "My wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight. I love you, Babygirl!"
Kidman shared her own post from the evening: "So much fun with my Triple Crown winner! Thank you @acmawards!" But just weeks later, the pair appeared to drift apart.
In August, Kidman posted "summer memories" with her daughters and her sister Antonia, but Urban was notably absent.
Pressures After Personal Loss
A source close to the family claimed: "They made an effort to talk every day, but the long stretches apart after Nicole's mother died were hard to ignore. From the outside, it seemed as though they were living separate lives."
The couple married in 2006 and weathered early challenges, including Urban's three-month stay at the Betty Ford Center soon after their wedding.
From Public Declarations To Private Distance
Last year, while presenting Kidman with the AFI Life Achievement Award, Urban recalled: "Four months into a marriage, I'm into rehab for three months, with no idea what was going to happen to us… Nic pushed through every negative voice, and she chose love, and here we are tonight, 18 years later."
Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, once said: "I like being asked out, which he still does… I like not knowing where he's going to take me. Surprise me, baby!" But when a reporter gushed they were a "perfect couple," Kidman tellingly replied: "I don't see any of that."
Urban continues his High and Alive tour this week with a show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while Kidman recently finished filming Practical Magic 2 in England.