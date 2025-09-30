King Charles Brutally 'Humiliated': 'Dying' Monarch Loses Battle Over Prince Andrew... And Finally Agrees With Son Prince William Over 'Banning' Disgraced Royal From Family Events

King Charles is said to have been "humiliated" over losing his battle to kick his young brother Prince Andrew out of royal lodgings and has finally agreed with his successor, Prince William, on banning the disgraced royal from attending royal family events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charles and Andrew have been locked in a bitter feud for years over his refusal to move out of the Royal Lodge, which he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew has dug his heels in and clung to the residence, one of the last shreds of his life before his ties to convicted pedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein rocked the institution as he was hit with sexual assault allegations from the late prominent Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.