King Charles Brutally 'Humiliated': 'Dying' Monarch Loses Battle Over Prince Andrew... And Finally Agrees With Son Prince William Over 'Banning' Disgraced Royal From Family Events
Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to have been "humiliated" over losing his battle to kick his young brother Prince Andrew out of royal lodgings and has finally agreed with his successor, Prince William, on banning the disgraced royal from attending royal family events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles and Andrew have been locked in a bitter feud for years over his refusal to move out of the Royal Lodge, which he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Andrew has dug his heels in and clung to the residence, one of the last shreds of his life before his ties to convicted pedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein rocked the institution as he was hit with sexual assault allegations from the late prominent Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
No Photographs With Prince William Ever Again
As Charles continues to fight an unspecified form of cancer, William has ramped up his preparations to take over as king for his ailing father.
William's reign is expected to shake up the Crown – and he's apparently started early by demanding the monarch step aside and end his poor attempt at rehabbing Andrew's image by keeping him on the fringe of the royal family.
An insider reportedly claimed as part of the so-called new rules, Andrew will "never be photographed alongside Prince William again."
The demand came after a clip of Andrew trying to make small talk with an unamused William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral went viral.
Prince Andrew 'Banned' From Family Functions
In addition to putting a stop to any future photos of Andrew and William together, the disgraced prince is also expected to be barred from attending any family events, including Christmas.
While the whole family takes part in the traditional turkey dinner at Sandringham, Andrew will be left off the guest list.
The shakeup is said to be a "humiliating" blow to Charles as it all but confirms William is the one calling the shots now.
Although Charles and Andrew have been at odds with each other over the Royal Lodge, the monarch has looked the other way and shown grace to his younger brother on several occasions since taking the throne.
Insiders recently claimed the tired, cancer-stricken monarch wanted Andrew and Ferguson to "just be invisible" after dealing with his brother's scandals for years.
Still, Charles was said to be willing to give Andrew and Ferguson more grace than William and supported an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to family gatherings.
Despite his frustration over the Royal Lodge dispute, the monarch has continued to invite Andrew to high-profile events and Christmas dinners, even when William and his most trusted senior aide, Sir Clive Alderton, strongly advised against doing so.
Charles has also allowed his ex-sister-in-law to remain in the royal fold, despite being divorced from Andrew since 1996 and previously getting caught trying to sell "access" to the Duke of York in a 2010 taped sting operation.
Sources claimed Charles recently had his "final straw" with the pair when emails from Ferguson leaked, in which she praised Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" weeks after she claimed to have cut ties with the financier in 2011.
A source said: "The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York. After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy."