EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Snatch Up Her Ex-Close Friend as Her New Personal Assistant

Known affectionately as "Tash," Archer joined the royal household in 2010 and rose to become senior private executive assistant to Middleton and Prince William, even styling the Princess on key tours and events. She recently announced her departure from Kensington Palace to start a private consultancy, sparking speculation over her next move.

A palace source claimed: "For Kate this isn't just about work – it's personal. Natasha stood by her through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness. The thought of Meghan moving in on someone so central to her life feels like the deepest betrayal. She's genuinely afraid Natasha could be tempted away and used against her, and could spill her secrets to Meghan."

Archer's loyalty had long been rewarded. In 2019, she was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order for services to the family, and her influence in shaping Middleton's image was widely acknowledged. Insiders credit her with creating the "Kate effect" – the fashion phenomenon that saw outfits worn by the Princess sell out within hours.