EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Snatch Up Her Ex-Close Friend as Her New Personal Assistant
Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is deeply unsettled by the prospect Meghan Markle is attempting to recruit Natasha Archer – the longtime aide who recently stepped down from the Princess of Wales' inner circle – to work on her rebranded lifestyle empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old Princess of Wales has relied on Archer, 37, for 15 years.
A Deeply Personal Betrayal
Known affectionately as "Tash," Archer joined the royal household in 2010 and rose to become senior private executive assistant to Middleton and Prince William, even styling the Princess on key tours and events. She recently announced her departure from Kensington Palace to start a private consultancy, sparking speculation over her next move.
A palace source claimed: "For Kate this isn't just about work – it's personal. Natasha stood by her through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness. The thought of Meghan moving in on someone so central to her life feels like the deepest betrayal. She's genuinely afraid Natasha could be tempted away and used against her, and could spill her secrets to Meghan."
Archer's loyalty had long been rewarded. In 2019, she was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order for services to the family, and her influence in shaping Middleton's image was widely acknowledged. Insiders credit her with creating the "Kate effect" – the fashion phenomenon that saw outfits worn by the Princess sell out within hours.
Meghan Markle's Long-Standing Envy
Another insider claimed: "Meghan was always envious of the closeness between Kate and Natasha. Natasha was the behind-the-scenes force who helped shape Kate's image into something regal yet approachable, and Meghan knew it. If Meghan were to bring her on board now, even in an advisory role, it would be viewed as a direct strike at Kate."
Since leaving the palace, Archer has made her Instagram account public and quietly unfollowed Markle, 44, and her As Ever brand.
Yet Markle is said to be undeterred, determined to bring Archer into her orbit as she pushes ahead with both her second Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, and an expanding product range under As Ever.
A Lucrative Offer From Montecito
A Hollywood source claimed: "Meghan is laser-focused on her brand. She recognizes Natasha's value and is prepared to spend big to secure her. The offer's already been floated – come to Montecito, work closely with her, and earn twice the usual fee. Meghan views it as a chance to elevate As Ever while grabbing headlines in the process."
The timing is sensitive. Markle's launch of fruit spreads, teas, and baking mixes earlier this year sold out quickly but faced criticism over quality and pricing.
Her recently released Rosé wine was also divisive despite selling through in a day. Meanwhile, her first Netflix season drew modest viewing figures compared to Harry & Meghan, the couple's blockbuster 2022 docuseries.
Kate Middleton's Private Fears
A third source said: "Kate may appear composed in public, but privately she's deeply anxious. The idea of Meghan winning over Natasha feels like history repeating itself, with her most personal moments at risk of being exposed. The possibility that her once-loyal confidante could now be working out of Montecito is something that genuinely unsettles her."
As Markle presses ahead with her ambitious lifestyle empire, the battle over Archer may reignite old rivalries and deepen the rift between the two royal households.
For Middleton, the potential loss of her most trusted aide is a blow that cuts far deeper than palace politics.