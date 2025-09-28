Christmas Crisis: Disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Frozen Out of Royal Holiday Plans After Fresh Details About Epstein Relationship Were Leaked
Sept. 28 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have reportedly been told they are not welcome at the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations this year, as fresh controversy over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaces, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to sources, King Charles, 76, has made it clear he wants to keep both the Duke and Duchess of York, 65, at a distance following revelations that Ferguson privately apologized to Epstein after publicly disowning him. An outlet recently exposed the letter, in which the Duchess described the convicted paedophile as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend".
Andrew and Ferguson, who divorced in 1996 but continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, have also been told to remain "invisible" at future royal gatherings, insiders claim.
King’s Stance and Family Reaction
A source close to Charles told outlets: "You can't sack someone from being your brother. But this year, if the Duke and duchess were both to be as honourable (as last year), it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions."
Last year, the King reportedly asked Ferguson to help persuade Andrew not to attend the royal Christmas after the Duke was linked to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo. Instead, the Yorks spent the holiday privately at Royal Lodge, without their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
This year's scandal has further strained family ties. Royal sources suggest Charles and Prince William have agreed that Andrew remains a "risk" and a "threat" to the monarchy. The Prince of Wales is understood to fully support his father's position.
Fallout for Ferguson
Several charities have severed their ties with the Duchess of York after the exposé revealed she had written warmly to Epstein only weeks after pledging to sever ties.
In a private message, Ferguson admitted that she distanced herself from Epstein solely to protect her reputation as a children's author, saying she had been advised to speak out "if she wanted to save her career". She wrote the note "from the truth of my heart", despite having told journalists just two months earlier: "I will never have anything to do with (Epstein) again."
Friends insist she is "devastated for any embarrassment" caused and will explain herself to the wider Royal Family "in due course".
Tensions at Public Events
The Yorks' presence at recent royal occasions has also raised eyebrows. At the Duchess of Kent's funeral earlier this month, Andrew was seen laughing loudly and attempting to engage with Prince William, who appeared to ignore him.
While sources say Charles is "not of the mind to banish someone", the monarch hopes Andrew and Ferguson will keep a low profile by using discreet entrances at family events.
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Brutal Secret Prince Harry Reunion U-Turn — 'The King Will NEVER Let Him Become Working Royal Anymore as He Represents Everything That Disgusts Him'
Broader Consequences
Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview and continued questions over his friendship with Epstein and alleged involvement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17. Though Andrew denied the claims, he settled with Giuffre out of court for a reported $16 million.
Newly released U.S. congressional files have again linked Andrew to Epstein through message logs, flight records, and financial ledgers. The same documents also named other prominent figures, including billionaire Elon Musk.
The scandal is now affecting Andrew and Ferguson's daughters. Friends of Princess Beatrice say she has "lost all hope" of ever becoming a working royal, despite her willingness to help ease the burden on Charles and William.