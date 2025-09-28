Christmas Crisis: Disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Frozen Out of Royal Holiday Plans After Fresh Details About Epstein Relationship Were Leaked

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have reportedly been told they are not welcome at the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations this year, as fresh controversy over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaces, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to sources, King Charles, 76, has made it clear he wants to keep both the Duke and Duchess of York, 65, at a distance following revelations that Ferguson privately apologized to Epstein after publicly disowning him. An outlet recently exposed the letter, in which the Duchess described the convicted paedophile as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend".

Andrew and Ferguson, who divorced in 1996 but continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, have also been told to remain "invisible" at future royal gatherings, insiders claim.