Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Poignant Love Notes To Wife Sharon Revealed: Late Rocker's Rarely-Seen Emotional Side Showcased in New Doc Filmed Before Tragic Death

picture of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Love notes written by Ozzy Osbourne to wife Sharon will be revealed for the first time in a new documentary about the late star.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's love notes written to his beloved wife Sharon will be seen for the first time in a new documentary about the late rocker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The personal messages were written by Ozzy as he adjusted to life in the U.K., having moved back home following three decades in Los Angeles.

Softer Side Of Ozzy

picture of Ozzy Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Late hell-raiser Ozzy displays a rarely-seen softer side in the new documentary.

Viewers will see numerous handwritten messages to Sharon strewn about the sprawling property, among them "I Love You Forever," "I Don't Half Love You," and "I Will Always Be There For You."

The notes, which have been framed, also include the poignant message, "You Are The Love Of My Life."

During the documentary, titled Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which was filmed over a period of three years, Sharon recalled how they always planned to retire from public life after Ozzy turned 70.

"I always always told Ozzy, when you're 70, we say goodbye," she said of her discussion with the rocker, who was 76 at the time of his death.

picture of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The new documentary was filmed over a period of three years, right up until Ozzy's death.

Despite Ozzy's hell-raising reputation as a pioneering heavy metal frontman, Sharon also insisted they led a very conventional life behind closed doors.

She said: "We're quite normal. We're quite boring, really, when it comes down to it."

Ozzy died of a heart attack and had coronary artery disease in addition to suffering from Parkinson's disease for years; his death certificate, published in August, confirmed this.

The singer had suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's, according to the certificate filed at a register office in London.

The document was submitted by Ozzy's daughter, Aimée Osbourne. The rocker died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson´s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)," the certificate states.

Fears For Sharon

picture of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon sparked fresh concern for her health after breaking down in tears on camera.

Ozzy, also a somewhat unlikely reality TV star, announced in 2020 that he had Parkinson's disease after suffering a fall.

RadarOnline.com revealed Sharon has sparked fresh concern for her health after breaking down in tears on camera while reliving the death of Randy Rhoads, the guitarist killed in a plane crash during her husband Ozzy’s early solo career.

The 72-year-old television personality and manager gets emotional in Hulu's new eight-part docuseries Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal.

picture of Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon, here with children Jack and Kelly Osbourne, grieve Ozzy at his public farewell.

In its opening episode, she recalls the 1982 tragedy that claimed the life of Rhoads, then just 25, alongside Rachel Youngblood, an aide she considered a maternal figure.

The crash happened when the band's bus stopped near Leesburg, Florida, and their driver, who was also a pilot, took Rhoads and Youngblood up in a small plane while Sharon and Ozzy slept inside the bus. It later struck.

A source close to the family told us: "People watching Sharon weep like that are understandably worried. She's been through so much with her own health scares and is dealing with her grief over Ozzy's recent death, and seeing her this emotional will only add to fears she's struggling."

Another source said: "This isn't just revisiting history – it's clear the trauma is still raw for her."

