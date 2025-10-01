EXCLUSIVE: Outranked! How Kate Middleton Has Lost Her Spot as Most Popular Royal — To Her Husband Prince William

Catherine, 43, who married William, also 43, in 2011, has consistently been one of the most admired members of the royal family, often compared to Princess Diana for her warmth and connection to the public.

Princess Catherine has lost her long-held position as the nation's favorite royal, with a new poll placing Prince William at the top of the monarchy's popularity rankings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But after years of leading popularity surveys, she has now been overtaken by her husband, who secured the highest approval ratings in a new nationwide poll.

A source close to the family said: "William has always been well liked, but this year he's shown a different side. With Catherine unable to take on as much, he has taken the lead, and people have connected with both his resilience and his openness."

The poll shows 74% of Britons view William favorably, pushing him ahead of Catherine for the first time in years. Just months ago, in February, Kate was still ranked as Britain's most popular royal, with William just behind her.