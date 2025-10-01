EXCLUSIVE: Outranked! How Kate Middleton Has Lost Her Spot as Most Popular Royal — To Her Husband Prince William
Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine has lost her long-held position as the nation's favorite royal, with a new poll placing Prince William at the top of the monarchy's popularity rankings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Catherine, 43, who married William, also 43, in 2011, has consistently been one of the most admired members of the royal family, often compared to Princess Diana for her warmth and connection to the public.
William Surges Ahead
But after years of leading popularity surveys, she has now been overtaken by her husband, who secured the highest approval ratings in a new nationwide poll.
A source close to the family said: "William has always been well liked, but this year he's shown a different side. With Catherine unable to take on as much, he has taken the lead, and people have connected with both his resilience and his openness."
The poll shows 74% of Britons view William favorably, pushing him ahead of Catherine for the first time in years. Just months ago, in February, Kate was still ranked as Britain's most popular royal, with William just behind her.
The Monarchy's Standing
Overall, the monarchy continues to enjoy majority support. According to the survey, 59% believe the institution benefits Britain, 54% say the royals represent good value for money and 47% feel pride in the monarchy.
Observers note William's reputation has been shaped not only by his lineage but also by his ability to connect with the public in moments of crisis.
He was once seen through the lens of his mother Diana's extraordinary popularity, later becoming an international figure in his own right during the late 1990s and 2000s.
His marriage to Catherine, then his university girlfriend, only enhanced the image and helped strengthen his role as heir to the throne.
Catherine's Reduced Role
Another insider said: "Watching William juggle concern for Catherine with the added weight of royal duties made him seem more human. His mix of vulnerability and commitment resonated strongly with people."
Catherine, meanwhile, remains highly respected, though her reduced public schedule has meant fewer opportunities for direct engagement with the public.
She continues to focus on her patronages and on her family, while recuperating from treatment earlier this year.
Anne Holds Steady
Princess Anne, 75, has held steady in third place, reflecting her reputation as one of the most hardworking and dependable royals. Known for her low-key approach, she has often been described as King Charles III's "secret weapon."
Her work ethic has been especially evident during the past year, when she increased her schedule to ease the burden on her brother as he recovered from cancer treatment.
Tanya Curry, chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, of which Anne has been patron since 2008, said: "She's incredibly kind, and her human approach comes across. You feel as though you're talking to someone who really cares."
Moazzam Malik, Save the Children's chief executive, added: "She's low-key, self-effacing, and very committed. You can see she genuinely cares about Britain and the wider world."
Anne herself once summed up her approach bluntly, saying: "The idea of opting out is a non-starter."