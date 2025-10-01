Utah Governor Spencer Cox Asks 'Who Am I Supposed to Shoot Now?' and Rages 'I'm Very Angry' Following Charlie Kirk's Murder

He admitted he always asks what if the politics in the United States of America can’t "find the path to the brighter light."

"When I hear people say that, that we're at war. I say, 'OK. And, and, and what? What does that mean? What is next? Who, who am I supposed to shoot now?'" he added.

Cox then turned to discussing the video of Kirk being shot, claiming there was "no doubt what had happened."

"That terrible, awful video that I wish I had not seen," he said. "I hate, again, social media, that almost every person in this country, including our young people, has seen that video on a loop over and over and over again. And I can't unsee it. I can't stop seeing it. Every time I close my eyes, that's what I see.”

After sending an aide to the hospital, he was informed Kirk was dead. The politician immediately picked up the phone and called the White House, detailing "anger" and "disbelief" were going through his mind.