Utah Governor Spencer Cox Asks 'Who Am I Supposed to Shoot Now?' and Rages 'I'm Very Angry' Following Charlie Kirk's Murder
Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah, is calling for a come-to-Jesus moment in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I get accused on the right all the time of– I just want people to have a 'kumbaya' moment. I want people to hold hands and just hug it out. And we're done with that. We're done holding hands and hugging it out. I'm not asking anybody to hold hands and hug it out. I'm not asking for that. I'm trying to get people to stop shooting each other. That's it,” he shared in a new interview with 60 Minutes.
Spencer Cox Asked if the 'Grand Experiment' of the USA Can Be Held Together
He noted what he’s "doing" and "saying" is "the best way to do that."
"Some people will disagree with that, and that's okay," he continued. "We should have these debates as a society. I'm not always right. I've made mistakes. Other politicians, I think, are making mistakes right now in trying to elevate the temperature. But, but I'm going to just keep having these conversations."
When asked what’s at stake in the current moment, Cox shared he believes "the future of our country" is.
"This grand experiment that we embarked on 250 years ago, can we hold together?" he asked.
Spencer Cox Wishes He 'Had Not Seen' the Video of Charlie Kirk Being Assassinated
He admitted he always asks what if the politics in the United States of America can’t "find the path to the brighter light."
"When I hear people say that, that we're at war. I say, 'OK. And, and, and what? What does that mean? What is next? Who, who am I supposed to shoot now?'" he added.
Cox then turned to discussing the video of Kirk being shot, claiming there was "no doubt what had happened."
"That terrible, awful video that I wish I had not seen," he said. "I hate, again, social media, that almost every person in this country, including our young people, has seen that video on a loop over and over and over again. And I can't unsee it. I can't stop seeing it. Every time I close my eyes, that's what I see.”
After sending an aide to the hospital, he was informed Kirk was dead. The politician immediately picked up the phone and called the White House, detailing "anger" and "disbelief" were going through his mind.
Spencer Cox's Press Conference the Day Charlie Kirk Died
.
When he spoke at a press conference on the day of Kirk's death, he called our nation "broken" and reminded people the death penalty still exists in Utah. "I've been following, I've been studying political violence. And so I, I'm keenly aware when these things happen and I'm seeing, I'm seeing people get, get murdered, get attacked who are Democrats and Republicans, and that's where it came from in that moment," Cox shared of his comments at the press conference.
He also addressed Steve Bannon, calling him a “national embarrassment” in the days after Kirk’s murder.
"I love free speech," he said. "I would give my life defending his right to say that about me. That's okay. We can have that debate. There are some people that think I am a national embarrassment. And that's okay too."
What Happened to Charlie Kirk?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirk was at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10 as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour. About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck. Although he was rushed off to the hospital, he was pronounced dead soon after.
Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and officially charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
He recently appeared in court for the second time on September 29, and prosecutors shared there’s a “substantial” amount of evidence.