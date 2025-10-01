EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Andrew 'Will Never Have a Public Future' As Fresh Epstein Scandal 'Eats Him Up'

Lownie argues secrecy around the monarchy has only deepened suspicion of the Duke of York, who has remained out of public life since his ties to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in 2019.

The historian said: "I don't think he has any public future – I would even say his private life is very limited. He plays golf, watches television, sees his grandchildren, and lives as if retired. The notion that he might return to public duties is simply unrealistic."

His book highlights how attempts to rebuild Andrew's reputation have faltered. Removed from his military roles and prevented from using the style of 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity, Andrew has struggled with the loss of his identity.

A source said: "What frustrates Andrew most is losing his royal status. Wearing the uniform and having that sense of importance defined him, and without it he feels diminished."