EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Cop Son Fired From Force After Car Crash Killed One Teen, Injured Others — as His Lawyer Vows to Appeal
Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
The son of reality star Dog The Bounty Hunter has been fired from the Priceville, Ala., police department, RadarOnline.com can report, after he was involved in a car chase that ended with the death of a 17-year-old boy.
Garry Chapman was reportedly chasing after a man on suspicion of DUI when the suspect's car plowed into a separate vehicle packed with four innocent teens.
Chapman was placed on administrative leave last month while his actions were being investigated.
On Wednesday, Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin told Radar that the move would be permanent, but due to the complexity of the case, he could not reveal exactly what cost Chapman his job.
"For reasons important to the protection of employee due process and fairness, it is the policy of the City of Priceville not to comment on pending personnel matters," he shared in a statement.
"I can say, however, that the City and its police department is (sic) committed to serve the citizens of the City of Priceville by enforcing the law proactively and fairly, but in a manner that is consistent with applicable law and the Department’s Policies and Procedures."
Garry Will Appeal His Termination
Chapman is reportedly appealing the decision and will have a hearing on October 13, following the city council meeting. His attorney, Scott Morro, told CBS News 19 in Huntsville his client is looking forward to pleading his case.
"Garry Chapman is an excellent police officer who has made several cases for the City of Priceville, and he is their top police officer even though he has only been there a short period of time," Morro said.
Chapman, the youngest son of the reality TV star whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined the Priceville Police Department in 2023.
Morro further told Huntsville's Fox54: "The Supreme Court allows pursuit as long as you’re assessing danger throughout the pursuit. And it’s unfortunate that it turned out the way it did.
"But Garry followed the law, and he followed the policy. We hope that the City Council, after the hearing, will see it our way and recognize that Chapman is an asset to their city and not a detriment. And so hopefully he’ll be reinstated."
Terrible Tragedy
As Radar reported, Chapman was tailing a man later identified as Archie Hale into the neighboring town of Hartselle.
Hale reportedly hit another car with six teens inside, before crashing into a ditch. Tristan Hollis was killed, and three others in the car were hospitalized in critical condition. Hale and a passenger in his car were also hospitalized.
Since the crash, family members of the teens have each created individual GoFundMe accounts, taking donations for funeral expenses and medical treatment.
Helping the Teen Victims
One of the teens' pages explains: "On Saturday, Braxton’s world was shattered when he was involved in a violent crash that claimed the life of his best friend and left two other young lives forever changed.
"While we are grateful that Braxton is still with us, the weight of this tragedy is something no teenager should ever have to carry."
Together, the three GoFundMe pages have collected more than $65,000 for the teens and their families.