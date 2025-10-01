EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Cop Son Fired From Force After Car Crash Killed One Teen, Injured Others — as His Lawyer Vows to Appeal

Chapman is reportedly appealing the decision and will have a hearing on October 13, following the city council meeting. His attorney, Scott Morro, told CBS News 19 in Huntsville his client is looking forward to pleading his case.

"Garry Chapman is an excellent police officer who has made several cases for the City of Priceville, and he is their top police officer even though he has only been there a short period of time," Morro said.

Chapman, the youngest son of the reality TV star whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined the Priceville Police Department in 2023.

Morro further told Huntsville's Fox54: "The Supreme Court allows pursuit as long as you’re assessing danger throughout the pursuit. And it’s unfortunate that it turned out the way it did.

"But Garry followed the law, and he followed the policy. We hope that the City Council, after the hearing, will see it our way and recognize that Chapman is an asset to their city and not a detriment. And so hopefully he’ll be reinstated."