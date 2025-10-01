Elizabeth Hurley's Body Secrets: Billy Ray Cyrus's New Girlfriend Reveals Quitting Alcohol is Key to Maintaining her Flawless Figure at 60

Now, Hurley claims, the only time she drinks booze is for a "treat."

She explains: "I think probably because of my work with the breast cancer foundation, I've really listened to what they've said about health.

"Of course, when you're really looking after your health, you tend to look better at the same time. They definitely advise us not to carry any excess weight, and to exercise and eat healthily, and they advise against alcohol, so I try to follow those guidelines as much as I can.

"I don't drink much alcohol at all. I've also found that as I've got older, my body processes it less well than it did when I was younger. I only drink alcohol as an absolute treat now."

She added that when she does very occasionally drink, the hangovers are worse now that she is a bit older.