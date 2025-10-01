Elizabeth Hurley's Body Secrets: Billy Ray Cyrus's New Girlfriend Reveals Quitting Alcohol is Key to Maintaining her Flawless Figure at 60
Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley has given an insight into how she maintains her flawless figure, which enticed Billy Ray Cyrus.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British model, who turned 60 in June, says cutting out alcohol is a major reason why she's defied the aging process, enabling her to pose up for bikini snaps she regularly posts on social media.
Booze Ban
Now, Hurley claims, the only time she drinks booze is for a "treat."
She explains: "I think probably because of my work with the breast cancer foundation, I've really listened to what they've said about health.
"Of course, when you're really looking after your health, you tend to look better at the same time. They definitely advise us not to carry any excess weight, and to exercise and eat healthily, and they advise against alcohol, so I try to follow those guidelines as much as I can.
"I don't drink much alcohol at all. I've also found that as I've got older, my body processes it less well than it did when I was younger. I only drink alcohol as an absolute treat now."
She added that when she does very occasionally drink, the hangovers are worse now that she is a bit older.
Elizabeth Hurley Avoids Fad Diets
Hurley explained: "It is proven your body processes alcohol at a much slower rate as you age, and your liver needs a little more help, so yes."
The actress, who started dating country star Cyrus back in April, previously said another of the secrets to her youthful visage and incredible figure is very simple – she avoids processed foods.
Plus, she does not subscribe to fad diets.
Hurley said: "My tastes are pretty simple – I don't drink weird green juices or anything like that.
"I've always watched what I eat, since forever. I've never wanted to eat processed food. Right back to my teens, I've always looked at the labels on food.
"I just eat what I would say is very normal, which could be roast chicken, mashed potatoes and a couple of different vegetables. It's definitely not anything new-fangled or weird."
Protecting Her Fortune
RadarOnline.com revealed last month that Hurley's showbiz pal Elton John is desperately worried her whirlwind romance with Cyrus could lead to a hasty marriage, and he wants the model to protect her fortune.
The music icon, 78, is concerned that Hurley's massive net worth dwarfs that of her boyfriend and is pleading with her to get a prenuptial agreement in place.
“Elton’s just one of a few friends who are worried she’s being hasty,” a source dished about Hurley and Cyrus's unlikely romance moving at warp speed.
The spy pointed out the disparity between the duo's net worths.
"Billy's only worth about $15million, and there's no question he’s been bad with his money; he's the first to admit that. He's embarrassed about 1992, when he blew through $61million," the insider claimed
Hurley boasts a whopping $50million net worth, thanks to her eponymous swim and beach brand, endorsement deals, and acting and modeling gigs, and lives a lavish life that Cyrus is struggling to keep up with.
"Billy Ray has blown through a lot of money wooing Liz and really went all out for her birthday, but now he's reining himself in," a source spilled after the two began dating. "She loves to keep up with her jet-setting ways and expensive tastes, so all that splurging is taking a serious toll."