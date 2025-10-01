EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Insatiable Desire to Feel Sexually Attractive' Was 'Real Reason for Split From Keith Urban' — 'She's a Flirting Nympho!'
Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban has collapsed after 19 years, with sources in Nashville telling RadarOnline.com it was her drive to feel sexually desired both on and off screen was the main factor behind the break-up.
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, 57, ending a relationship once regarded as one of Australia's most enduring celebrity unions.
Struggles Between The Couple Revealed
While the couple had previously overcome addiction struggles and punishing schedules, friends now say her growing appetite for risk-taking roles and public displays of sexuality created tensions at home.
A source close to the pair said: "Nicole has long wanted to be viewed as desirable and full of life, but lately that drive became overwhelming. Keith found it difficult to handle, and many believe it played a big role in the split."
The split comes after Kidman starred in Babygirl, in which she played a high-powered executive in a sexually submissive affair.
The film demanded explicit scenes, with the actress joking she was exhausted by performing so many simulated orgasms.
She leaned into the film's notoriety on the publicity trail, even drinking milk on stage in a nod to one scene.
Nicole's Choice In Movie Roles
One Nashville insider said: "Nicole has a reputation here for being very open about her sexuality, and she's never tried to hide it. But when a marriage is already fragile, that kind of attention can become overwhelming.
"She is like a nympho when it comes to flirting as she just needs to feel needed."
While Kidman embraced provocative projects, Urban remained on the road, duetting with 25-year-old rising country musician Maggie Baugh during his High and Alive world tour.
Footage of the pair laughing and singing together circulated online earlier this year, prompting gossip in Nashville.Friends of Kidman insist she fought to save the marriage.
One said: "Nicole never wanted the marriage to end. She kept trying to make it work, but in the end it just couldn't be saved."
Secrets Of Their Split
The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, were last seen together in June at a football match in Nashville. Days later, Kidman marked their wedding anniversary with a photo tribute on Instagram.
Urban responded with a heart emoji but offered no words of his own.
Sources in the music industry say the silence between the pair since then has been telling.
Another insider said: "No-one believes a 19-year marriage ends just over packed schedules. People here think the bigger issue was Nicole's constant need for attention, which Keith eventually found unbearable."
The couple first met at a Hollywood event for Australians in 2005 and married in Sydney the following year. Urban later admitted he entered rehab for alcohol and drug addiction just four months after the wedding, saying Kidman had stood by him through a dark time.
Yet, despite periods of apparent closeness, those around them say recent months showed a different picture.
One source said: "There was real love and a long history between them, but Keith had grown weary. Nicole was looking for something he just couldn't provide."