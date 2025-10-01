Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Monthly Income Revealed... as Ex-Couple Prepare to Battle it Out in $325Million Divorce
Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's personal business is under a microscope following their shocking split, including just how much cash they pull in every month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, September 30, it was reported Kidman filed for a divorce, with rumors Urban has eyes on another romantic relationship spreading all over Nashville... and the country.
How Much Do Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Make A Month?
In the filing, Kidman listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split, and noted she wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."
However, court documents also listed what the famous pair's monthly income is, and it comes in at six figures. Kidman and Urban make $100,000 a month, with the amount contained within a Child Support Worksheet forming part of the custody agreement for their teen daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.
The parenting plan in the documents also noted their kids will spend the majority of time with the movie star, 306 days to be exact, while the country superstar will only see them for 59 days.
Urban and Kidman are said to have already agreed to all of the major decisions about their children.
Is There Another Woman?
Kidman, between her huge film career and other projects, is believed to be worth an estimated $250million, and Urban's net worth clocks in at about 75million.
The pair are expected to battle it out in a pricey divorce, as more stunning details following their split have been revealed, including rumors the Somebody Like You singer has "moved on" already with another woman.
And according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the Oscar winner "wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn't about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."
The source claimed the You'll Think of Me hitmaker's friends tried to cover for him, to no avail: "(Nicole's) not naïve. She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
"She's not going to live as anyone's second choice," the insider added.
Not only has Urban apparently moved on from Kidman, he also also moved out... literally. Urban, who purchased his Nashville mansion with Kidman for $3.47million in 2008, is said to have already packed up and "rented his own home in Nashville."
Urban also wasn't interested in working things out with the Babygirl actress, as he is showed "no signs of wanting a reconciliation," as it is believed he's focused on his new rumored romantic partner.
"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," another source claimed, adding, "It's all over Nashville."
Did Keith Urban Sing About His New Mystery Woman On Stage?
Urban is even said to have changed the lyrics to a song about his romance with Kidman to namecheck his new female guitarist. The guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, posted the recording on Instagram last Saturday, and Urban is heard singing: "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."
Baugh, who joined Urban’s band on his High And Alive World Tour in June, captioned it: "Did he just say that?"
The original lyric goes: "When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter," Urban previously said, "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her.
"The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."
It has not been confirmed if Baugh is the "other" woman.