Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Monthly Income Revealed... as Ex-Couple Prepare to Battle it Out in $325Million Divorce

In the filing, Kidman listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split, and noted she wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."

However, court documents also listed what the famous pair's monthly income is, and it comes in at six figures. Kidman and Urban make $100,000 a month, with the amount contained within a Child Support Worksheet forming part of the custody agreement for their teen daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

The parenting plan in the documents also noted their kids will spend the majority of time with the movie star, 306 days to be exact, while the country superstar will only see them for 59 days.

Urban and Kidman are said to have already agreed to all of the major decisions about their children.